About nine months after the Killeen Daily Herald’s initial public information request, and multiple Texas attorney general complaints, the public is one step closer to learning about five years worth of school investigations.
The final week of May, the Killeen Independent School District provided an updated invoice in response to the Herald’s request for investigative reports conducted by the district’s top detective, Chuck Kelley, a former DEA agent.
The grand total came out to be $306.60, about a hundred dollars cheaper than the district’s initial invoice.
On June 2, the Herald paid the school district in full. When asked how long it would take to produce the documents, Killeen ISD paralegal Angela Inman said it would likely take longer than the typical 10 business days as she was going on vacation and the Herald’s information request wasn’t her only job.
The Herald consulted with a Texas Freedom of Information Foundation attorney who said government entities do not have a set period of time required to produce documents; rather, once payment is received, an entity must supply the requested materials in a “reasonable” amount of time.
REQUEST
On Sept. 22, the Herald submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act for, “All internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports from the Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles ‘Chuck’ Kelley during his time with the Killeen Independent School District.”
KISD initially tried to not release any of the investigation reports, but their request was overturned by the attorney general’s office.
“Killeen parents, residents, and taxpayers have a right to know what is going on with investigations in KISD,” the Herald wrote to the attorney general’s office in response to the school district’s attempts to block the reports from being released.
Kelley has been with the district since March 2018, and in his current position since July 2019. According to his LinkedIn account, Kelley spent over two decades working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration prior to joining the school district. The former DEA agent’s salary is more than $101,000 in his current role with Killeen ISD, about double what a starting KISD teacher earns.
Surrounding school districts — Temple ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Belton ISD — do not have a position with Kelley’s same title listed on their respective websites.
On Jan. 4, the Herald received a letter from the AG’s office describing a partial win for the newspaper: The Herald could have Kelley’s reports, as long as student information and the school safety audits were redacted.
The January decision required the district to release three sample reports given to the AG’s office as well as the remaining requested documents.
The district submitted an estimated invoice to the Herald charging more than $400 for the documents, a charge the Herald complained to the attorney general was meant to delay the release of records.
On May 17, the Texas Attorney General’s office informed KISD that its cost estimate was “deficient,” adding that the district would need to amend its invoice pertaining to the Herald’s information request.
KISD submitted an updated invoice of $306.60 to the Herald which the newspaper paid on June 2.
