Fifth-graders at Timber Ridge Elementary School received encouragement to keep working hard from a famous friend through a Zoom conference during class Thursday.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave spoke with students as his own former teacher Towanda McNeil hosted.
McNeil is in her second year teaching in Killeen. She taught the NFL player when he was in elementary school in Spencer, North Carolina, where he attended through high school graduation.
“He is a humble spirit who always gives back to the community,” said McNeil, who lived close to Hargrave’s family in North Carolina and watched Javon through his schooling and his development as an athlete.
The teacher and professional athlete have kept in touch and he provides T-shirts and other items that serve as incentives for students’ academic progress.
Answering questions from his former teacher and from students, Hargrave described a normal upbringing that included academic struggles and uncertainties at times.
He acknowledged that he didn’t always know if he would make it to professional football and said in his first game, then with the Pittsburgh Steelers he was so nervous he thought he would be ill.
But, Hargrave said, listening to caring friends and family, trusting his own faith and working hard always served him well.
He said as a child he enjoyed playing at recess with his friends and wanted to be a basketball player before committing to football.
Answering other questions, he said he doesn’t deal with paparazzi the way some celebrities do but does get a lot of attention in parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina where he is well known.
Talking about a personal defeat, he explained that an injury that sidelined him at the start of the current season got him down, “but I overcame it and had a good year.”
McNeil said her famous students’ family members helped begin a successful tutoring program in her North Carolina home and that even as a high school and college athlete, Javon Hargrave returned to his elementary school to interact with younger children.
“He sends us SWAG to the kids as they reach their goals,” the teacher said of the math program she uses in her classroom. “We lost some momentum during the break, so I decided to call him.”
“I thought it was really cool,” said fifth-grader Noel Basman. “I liked his stories, how he never gave up and kept going when things got tough.”
“Some kids struggle with math or just don’t want to do it,” he said. “I think he can help them work harder.”
Fifth-grader James Walden said he was definitely motivated by the athlete’s words. “It was emotional,” he said. “He spoke words that meant a lot. It made me not want to give up.”
Principal Tanya Dockery welcomed and thanked Hargrave for encouraging students. A native of Pennsylvania, she told the athlete her friends and family would be impressed with her connection to the star.
“I think it shows how we work to build relationships in the virtual community and include all learners,” the principal said following the conference that included five classrooms of in-person and virtual learners.
“We are so grateful to have this relationship to encourage kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.