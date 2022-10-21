Officials dismissed social media rumors about an emergency response to Rancier Middle School Friday morning.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya forwarded communication sent to Rancier parents and guardians Friday morning dismissing the rumors.
“For clarification the campus evacuation was not a result of an active shooter or threat to our campus, it was due to an Oncor power failure outside of our control,” the statement said. “An EMS was called to our campus for a medical emergency unrelated to the evacuation. All students and staff are safe, and we are bringing them back into the building.”
The statement said Oncor notified campus officials that “one phase of power was out” at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
“As a result, an HVAC unit motor burned up and blew smoke into our building on the second floor,” the release stated. “There was no fire. Killeen Fire responded to our campus and they have cleared the building. We have closed off the impacted area and we are bringing in fans to reduce the smell of smoke.”
Rancier students will have pizza for lunch because the evacuation delayed “necessary lunch preparation time,” the statement said.
“Our students will have a modified schedule and the learning will continue today,” the release said. “If parents/guardians feel the need to check students out early, please have your identification ready and note there may be delays as our primary concern is to ensure all students and staff make it back inside the building safely. Thank you for your continued support.”
