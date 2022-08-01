Tax Free Weekend

Samantha Canty, looks over a selection of book bags while shopping at Target during the annual Tax Free Weekend for back to school, Friday, August 9, 2013 at Target in Harker Heights.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

There will be no sales tax applied to school supplies, including clothes, purchased this weekend in the Killeen area and throughout the state, officials confirmed.

During the tax-free weekend, Aug. 5-7, qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, customers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

