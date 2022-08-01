There will be no sales tax applied to school supplies, including clothes, purchased this weekend in the Killeen area and throughout the state, officials confirmed.
During the tax-free weekend, Aug. 5-7, qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, customers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items purchased before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is and will not be a tax refund available for those items.
What qualifies?
During the sales tax holiday, most footwear, clothing and general school supplies sold for less than $100 is tax free without an exemption certificate. However, any items purchased for $100 or more will not be tax-exempt. Delivery fees count towards the $100 total. For example, a $95 pair of jeans with a $10 delivery fee comes to $105, which is more than the $100 baseline.
In addition, specialty or protective gear, such as cleats or football pads, is not eligible for a tax exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits are eligible for a tax exemption as they “can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption,” according to the office Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The list of approved school supplies includes everything from binders to scissors.
Jewelry and other accessories, computers and software and other non-specific school supplies may not be eligible for the tax exemption.
As both cloth and disposable face masks count as articles of clothing, they are exempt from the sales tax during the upcoming holiday.
“With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up,” Hegar said in a news release.
The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
