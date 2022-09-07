Military parents and teachers of students in special education are invited to take an online survey on their experience at schools in the Fort Hood area.
According to a news release from nonprofit Partners in Promise, the organization’s annual survey regarding military special education and the Exceptional Family Members Program kicked off Tuesday.
Partners in Promise is a nonprofit organization that serves as a “representative voice” for families enrolled in the military’s Exceptional Family Member Program, known as EFMP, according the organization’s website.
“We are hoping to learn more about the gaps in services from the (point of view) of our SLOs, EFMP coordinators and teachers/administrators,” Partners in Promise CEO Jennifer Barnhill said regarding the survey Tuesday.
Partners in Promise wants to hear from parents and those who serve military-connected special ed students, according to the release, including school liaison officers, EFMP coordinators, special education or general education teachers, DODEA/public/private school administrators, military special education attorneys, EFMP adults and parents of military children in special education/EFMP.
The group’s 2021 survey found, “On average military families reported waiting 23 months from initial identification of an issue to receiving special education services” — in some cases, up to two years longer than their civilian peers. Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/3qEIvbV.
All responses will be kept confidential and findings reported in an aggregated manner, the release states.
The survey will be open to the public until Oct. 7.
