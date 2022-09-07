Survey

Nonprofit Partners in Promise is asking military families and those who serve special education students take a 20-minute survey. The organization will take survey responses through Oct. 7.

 Screenshot

Military parents and teachers of students in special education are invited to take an online survey on their experience at schools in the Fort Hood area.

According to a news release from nonprofit Partners in Promise, the organization’s annual survey regarding military special education and the Exceptional Family Members Program kicked off Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.