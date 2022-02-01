With less than 24 hours to go before Winter Storm Landon arrives in Bell County, Killeen officials and residents are keeping a watchful eye on the freezing weather headed this way.
National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Wednesday will mostly be rainy, but by 3 a.m. Thursday morning that rain is expected to turn into freezing rain which will continue through Thursday afternoon.
“It’s likely it’ll just remain just a mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and maybe a few snow flurries,” Barnes said Tuesday. “Snow is expected to remain north of your area.”
Ice accumulations Thursday will likely be about 1/10 of an inch, Barnes said, but it’s likely to stick around through Saturday.
“With freezing temperatures forecast on Friday, anything that accumulates will probably stick around through at least Friday and maybe into Saturday as well,” she said. “Any travel impacts will likely continue through Friday. You’ll want to proceed with caution for sure.”
Barnes said to be particularly cautious driving over bridges and overpasses.
“Plan to stay home if at all possible,” she said. “Don’t try to get out — it’s a bit risky — and you’re going to want to stock up on any essential supplies.”
The Texas Department of Transportation said earlier this week that it was pre-treating area highways and bridges to help prevent ice buildup.
Both H-E-B in Harker Heights and H-E-B Plus! on Trimmier Road in Killeen were packed Tuesday afternoon as shoppers stocked up on necessities.
The wind chill Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the single digits, Barnes said, with Friday morning’s wind chill expected to be just 2 degrees.
As with any winter storm, Barnes said residents should remember to protect the four P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants.
Winter Storm Landon’s arrival comes just two weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of Winter Storm Uri which left thousands of local residents without power and killed hundreds of Texans across the state.
KILLEEN
The city of Killeen announced Monday it would not provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Thursday.
When asked how the city was preparing for the storm and if roads will be pre-treated in advance of the storm, the city of Killeen did not specifically answer but instead provided the following statement.
“The City of Killeen has preparations in place for this week’s impending winter weather,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said Tuesday. “We will provide finalized plans tomorrow morning (Wednesday), being aware that Mother Nature is ever changing and we must be flexible.”
Killeen residents who normally have their trash picked up on Thursdays, will have their trash picked up a day early, according to the city.
KILLEEN ISD
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday the district is monitoring the winter storm.
“Killeen ISD is actively monitoring the weather expected to arrive in Central Texas tomorrow and we are discussing our inclement weather plan with Fort Hood and Bell County Officials as well as Central Texas meteorologists,” Maya said. “If a delayed start or closure is necessary, the decision will be communicated to parents through our Mass Communication system through a phone call, email and text message. We have already communicated this to our parents and employees.”
Maya said the district’s goal is to make a decision that will allow families “ample time to plan accordingly.” The decision to close or delay school Thursday will likely be communicated by Wednesday evening, she said.
“However, the timing of the cold front and precipitation is still in question,” she said. “Please be on the look out for communication on Thursday morning, as well, should additional information be announced.”
COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove emergency management officials met Tuesday morning to discuss and prepare for the upcoming storm.
In an email to the Herald, Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said Thursday trash collection services have been adjusted with the storm in mind.
“Pickup will be done on Wednesday, with a follow-up pickup on Friday for those who may have been missed because of the change,” Young said.
Young said city crews will not be pre-treating roads in advance of the storm “as we cannot provide that type of service.” However, he said, crews will monitor conditions and provide aggregate as needed to some roadways.
“Keep in mind that the anticipated rain ahead of the frozen precipitation will impact any pre-treatment applied,” he said.
The Copperas Cove Civic Center, he said, will be ready to open as a warming center if the need arises.
“However the final decision to open a warming center will be made once more precise information is available to support the need,” he said.
Young said residents should ensure their “readiness to stay home.”
COPPERAS COVE ISD
When the Herald asked the Copperas Cove Independent School District about winter weather preparations and the possibility of closure Thursday, CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd responded with a link to CCISD’s website.
“I have attached our inclement weather policy that was sent via email and through Schoology, CCISD’s learning management platform, to all parents and guardians on Monday as a reminder,” Sledd said. “Additionally, our procedures for how we determine a delay are closure are available on our website at https://www.ccisd.com/272153_3.”
According to the district’s inclement weather policy, “the decision to delay or cancel school will be made by the superintendent as early as possible on the day that inclement weather may occur.”
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said city crews and staff have been notified of the winter weather expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
“Those departments are on standby and will be notified of their duties and when to report,” Bark said. “This includes our administration, public works (streets, water, sewer) departments, parks and recreation. Our emergency services are making the appropriate accommodations as well.”
Regarding street safety, Bark said the City Street Department will have a sanding crew reporting at midnight Wednesday to monitor the streets and overpasses and apply sand throughout the night if required.
“Our water and wastewater departments are prepared in the event of power outages affecting City facilities,” he said.
Bark said the Heights warming shelter will open if notified by emergency services.
NOLANVILLE
City of Nolanville community outreach coordinator Jennifer Shidler said Tuesday the city is preparing for the impending winter storm and encouraging residents to download the My Nolanville Application on their phone to receive Code Red Alerts as they happen.
“This will provide local information on possible road closures and other related information regarding the storm,” Shidler said. “Our police department will monitor our roads throughout the night.”
Shidler said the city’s Public Works Department has sand and deicer available and “ready to go if needed.”
Those in need of a warming shelter or resource assistance should call 211, she said.
“If travel cannot be avoided, make sure your car is full of gas, windshield wipers are functioning, and warm blankets are available in the event you become stranded on roadways,” she said.
Also, as the area begins to thaw, she reminded residents to be on the watch for water leaks.
