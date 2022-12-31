Conder Park

Conder Park, 810 Conder St., in Killeen.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Killeen City Council members and Killeen ISD trustees are expected to discuss the city’s parks system and the district’s strategic facilities plan projects as part of a joint meeting on Thursday.

Much of the 418-page agenda packet involves Killeen’s 2022 parks master plan, open space and park growth and improvements.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.