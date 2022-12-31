Killeen City Council members and Killeen ISD trustees are expected to discuss the city’s parks system and the district’s strategic facilities plan projects as part of a joint meeting on Thursday.
Much of the 418-page agenda packet involves Killeen’s 2022 parks master plan, open space and park growth and improvements.
Including community, neighborbood, special-use and linear parks, the city maintains more than 500 acres of recreational space.
“The true measurement of success for a parks and open space system should be about maximizing the number of people who use the system,” according to the Killeen Parks and Open Space Master Plan, approved last year. “For too long, parks planning primarily focused just (on) numbers and metrics, which are important, but do not tell the whole story. This plan proposes a new vision for Killeen — one that aspires to develop a complete parks system (that) better serves existing and future residents and visitors alike.”
Proposed improvements for “complete parks” includes crosswalks, bike racks, parking, sidewalks and off-site connectivity, lighting, sight visibility, drinking fountains, restrooms, shade, waste stations, seating areas, fitness stations and loop trails.
“Park improvement is a critical component of a complete parks system, particularly once there is an acknowledgement that parks go through life cycles just like cities,” according to the parks master plan. “Today, there is a policy shift (that) recognizes the need for smaller incremental investments (that) can transform the usability of a community park property over time.”
The parks master plan also asserts that “the city must think strategically about how it can improve the provision of parks and recreation in the areas of the city (that) are unserved or underserved. A priority focus will be continual investment in existing park properties.”
But park growth also must include new properties, joint-use parks, greenway trails and parkland dedication and development, according to the plan.
As for KISD’s strategic facilities plan projects, those include:
- Chaparral High School — opened Fall 2022
- Killeen High School renovation — completed winter 2022
- Sheridan transportation facility expansion — complete in fall 2023
- Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School — opening fall 2024
- Nolanville Elementary School replacement — opening fall 2025
- Gateway DAEP relocation to Sugar Loaf, — opening fall 2024
- Middle school tracks — opening fall 2024
- PE activity buildings at six elementary schools — opening January 2025
- Peebles Elementary School replacement — opening January 2026
- Elementary school No. 37 — opening fall 2028
- Elementary school No. 38 — opening fall 2032
- Elementary school playground resurfacing — opening fall 2025
- Employee child care/health clinic/wellness center — opening fall 2025
- Career Center expansion — opening fall 2025 Administration/TSC consolidation/relocation — opening summer 2026
- EHS, HHHS and SHS renovations — opening fall 2026
- EHS, HHHS and SHS Stadium expansions to 2,000 seats — opening Fall 2026
- Harker Heights Elementary School Replacement — opening Fall 2027
- Elementary school No. 39 — opening fall 2035
- Middle school No. 16 — opening fall 2035
- Elementary school No. 40 — opening fall 2038.
According to data provided in the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting, student enrollment this school year was projected at 44,319. That figure during the 2023-24 school year is expected to increase slightly, to 44,443.
The full meeting agenda includes:
- Public comments and forum
- Discuss future Killeen ISD building projects
- Discuss long-range infrastructure planning
- Discuss parks and recreation services master plan and future parks and recreational facilities
- Discuss community partnership events
- Discuss summer events for youth
- Discuss joint meeting schedule.
City and district officials hosted a joint meeting in June 2021. On Thursday, the workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Killeen ISD Administration Building, 200 N. WS Young Drive.
