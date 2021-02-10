The old Pershing Park Elementary School was torn down this week as students are now at school in the brand new building dawning the same name.
The new school is located on Alta Vista Drive in Killeen and currently only includes students from the old Pershing Park, which was located next to the new one.
At the beginning of the next school year, students from Sugar Loaf Elementary School will be joining the current students.
The new school is one of three consolidation elementary schools in Killeen ISD that are all part of the 2018 bond project.
