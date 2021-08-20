Killeen Independent School District personnel insisted during a recent hearing that they did everything they could to provide services to a special education student whose mother filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency.
Stephanie Moody alleges that during the years her daughter attended KISD, the district failed to recognize two critical diagnoses — autism and an auditory disorder — and did not provide the correct special education services.
Now 10 years old, Samantha Moody just started fifth grade at Belton Independent School District, where her parents say she is getting the education services she needs.
“They’re not worried about giving her too many services; if she needs a service, she gets it,” Stephanie Moody told the Herald on Wednesday.
Three due process hearings were held last week in Moody’s case, with the fourth and final virtual hearing held on Tuesday.
Ian Spechler, an attorney who is a special education hearing officer for the State of Texas, now has until Oct. 25 to make his ruling on the Moody’s case after the deadline was pushed back 20 days at the request of KISD’s attorney.
Spechler will consider testimony, evidence and the attorneys’ written arguments before making his decision.
“Both attorneys argued their cases well and thoroughly,” he said at the end of Tuesday’s hearing. “I’m going to thoroughly review the transcripts and exhibits over the next couple of months.”
If Spechler sides with the Moody’s, he could order KISD to take action that could include compensatory educational services and monetary reimbursement for educational expenses.
How did this start?
Children with disabilities are entitled to have access to a “free appropriate public education,” or FAPE, under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). As part of that law, all public school districts are required to provide an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for every special education student.
Stephanie Moody claims the IEPs created by KISD were inadequate for her daughter’s needs and that the district did not correct the deficiencies that were identified during a Texas Education Agency investigation in 2019.
On July 10, 2019, Moody submitted a formal complaint to the TEA, alleging six violations of special education laws. After an investigation, the agency on Sept. 5, 2019, found five of the complaints to be in part or fully substantiated, according to the agency’s 23-page report.
KISD appealed the TEA’s decision.
A special education due process hearing is the last step of the TEA’s special education complaint process.
What did KISD say?
Several of the witnesses for KISD seemed to place blame at the feet of Stephanie Moody.
The principal of Saegert Elementary, where Samantha Moody attended first through fourth grades, said teachers there began to have a difficult time with her mother.
“It got to a point where teachers felt worn down by some of the things that she said,” said Eli Lopez. “They were in tears because they were doing everything they could.”
Lopez insisted that any negative interactions with Stephanie Moody did not affect the education that Samantha Moody received.
“We look at data, her scores were doing well, and she was smiling and engaging,” Lopez said. “I could tell she was benefitting from instruction.”
KISD Executive Director for Special Education Janice Peronto was the last of six witnesses for the district to testify on Tuesday. She said the district takes steps to ensure that parents of special education students have all the help they need, including parent education resources and sensitivity training.
“Teachers and administrators learn how to deal with students with disabilities and their families,” Peronto said about the sensitivity training. “It reminds them to be cognizant that our students have different needs.”
Will it make a difference?
Moody told the Herald that the more she spoke out for her daughter, the more the district pushed back.
“When I asked nicely, they didn’t do what they should have done,” she said. “Their feelings about me shouldn’t affect my daughter’s education, and it did.”
She said she felt under attack during the recent hearings.
“The hearing never should have been about whether they liked me ... it should be about Sam,” Moody said.
She was not surprised by the abundance of social media comments regarding the Herald’s prior stories on the special education hearings. Many were written by parents who say they have experienced similar situations.
“I’ve known for a long time, because I’ve become an advocate not just for my own daughter but for other kids,” Moody said. “Whether or not I win this case, I’ve already seen some positive impacts on the community.”
Unfortunately, KISD at MaudeMoore Elementary in Killeen has Special Ed classes that are over capacity. understaffed, unsafe for both kids and staff. Staff have not been trained for the special education children that they are keeping watch over during the school day and administration just keeps giving the same message, "we are working on it." This needs to be addressed immediately before some child or staff get seriously injured and the school gets another lawsuit to deal with.
