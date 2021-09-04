Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room of Shilo Inn. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Central Texas Chapter 1876, Military Order of the Purple Heart meets on the third Saturday of the month, starting at 10 a.m. The location is at AFE9A Building (Charlie Greene Hall), 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights. All Purple Heart Medal recipients are welcome to attend.
Stars and Stripes Exchange Club
The Stars and Stripes Exchange Club will host a 9-pin no tap bowling fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bowlerama, 922 N. 38th St. in Killeen.
Registration begins at 1 p.m., practice starts at 1:50 p.m. and bowling starts promptly at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for ages 12 and up. For anyone 11 years old or younger, tickets cost $10.
Tickets are available from any Stars and Stripes Exchange Club member or by calling 254-680-4161. If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned promptly.
RSVP by Sept. 10.
Profits will be donated to organizations for the awareness & prevention of child abuse.
Lane sponsorship donations are available for $100. Donations of any amount are welcome.
VFW Post 3892
VFW Post 3892 will host a country and western dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at the post headquarters, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights.
Dance music furnished by Bobby Dean and Timeless Country Band.
Come out for a fun night in a smoke-free ballroom. Donations welcome.
