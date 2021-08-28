Up the road and across the years, the Killeen Kangaroos introduced themselves Monday to their new neighbors, the Killeen Elementary School Joeys.
The Roos took their pep rally on the road, with band, cheerleaders and Kangarettes performing in the back parking lot of the new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier Avenue.
“It’s about making a connection,” said KHS Principal Kara Trevino.
The opening of the new school that consolidated the former East Ward and West Ward elementary schools near downtown Killeen presented an opportunity to make a direct connection.
Leaders at both schools hope to interweave their students and build cohesion among the whole feeder system, including the middle schools where most Killeen Elementary School students will attend before moving on to KHS.
“They are the little Joeys. I think it was great that our football players, volleyball players and cheerleaders were interacting with them. We want to establish that relationship,” Trevino said.
A group of neighbors lined a fence to watch the spirit groups perform and to hear from the assembled football and volleyball players. All sang the KHS school song and linked pinkies.
“We want them to be part of the KHS family,” the KHS principal said.
Killeen High School senior cheerleader Sariyah Carter said the pep rally was a show of support and allowed the high school students to show the neighborhood they are a family.
“It’s about getting together and loving each other,” Carter said. “We want to support each other.”
The KHS senior said many of her classmates have been together in cheer, athletics and other groups since middle school and before.
“We want to show that we have the spirit,” she said. “We are a family.”
A group of KHS cheerleaders, Kangarettes and other athletes assembled at the new elementary school the first day of school and welcomed students and parents into the building.
“It’s a good start,” said KHS Student Activities Coordinator Kristin Searcy. “We’re building a bridge.”
