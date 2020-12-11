Central Texas College held a virtual graduation ceremony to commemorate spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.

More than 730 of the 2,216 graduates worldwide from the spring, summer and fall semesters participated in the online ceremony, according to a news release from CTC.

The keynote speaker for the event was Joe Burns, superintendent of the Copperas Cove Independent School District. Graduates also heard welcoming remarks from Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock.

Jim Yeonopolus, the chancellor of CTC, spoke to the graduates prior to the beginning of the virtual ceremony Thursday night.

“I just want to congratulate you on this great day of your accomplishments. It’s taken a couple of years of studies to get here and we’re so proud of everything you’ve done,” Yeonopolus said.

Several students earned the distinction of highest honors graduates for completing their studies with a 4.0 grade point average. They were Lizbeth Funez-Lenon, Susan Lee, Kelli Metzler-Starnes, Ariana Ochoa, Reshel Pascua, Patrick Quinn, Adamari Rios Salgado, Manuel Sanchez, Benjamin Sconci, Holly Seiger, Alyssa Sorters, Madelynn Spear, Alfredo Topete, Christopher Upshaw and Kendra Wesbrock, according to the news release.

Of the graduates participating in the virtual ceremony, 730 degrees were conferred: 220 for Associate of Applied Science; 404 for Associate of Arts; 54 for Associate of Science; and 53 Certificates of Completion. The average age of the graduates was 31 with the oldest graduate at 67 years and the youngest was 17, according to the release.

A number of military personnel also graduated this year. These included 195 soldiers in the Army; seven sailors in the Navy; four members of the Air Force; 14 Marines; and one National Guardsman. Outside of Texas, participating graduates came from 27 other states, Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands and from CTC’s Europe campus.

Local 2020 CTC graduates who participated in the ceremony were:

Killeen

Associate of Applied Science:

Fatima Aguirre, Ashley Albert, Hatice Alkaya, Allisha Anderson, Mary Arnold, Monique

Azuogu, Chelsea Bacot, Lisa Barber, Jane Barboza, Quinton Burks, Karolyn Calayag, Valeria Camacho Medina, Rigo Carter, Cynthia Coatney-Lewis, Tiesha Coles, Jasmine Daurham, Georgiuna Davis, Blandine Dzevewong, Coral Estes, Cecilia Wright Ford, Venatius Forka, Joseph Frescatore, Lisa Fullerton, Christinia Funderburk, Jarrad George, Veronica Gering, Andrew Gould, Morgan Greger, Ebony Griffith, Whitney Hendricks, Joonho Hong, Vivian Hood, Josephine Howell, Sydni Ibarra, Carolyn Jackson, Sam Lane, Susan Lee, Dominique Lewis, Tiffany Mack, Kenneth Magee, Melanie Mahoney, Nicole Matias, Gambrielle Montgomery-Seaton, Ryan Morrison, Stefanie Morrison, Ashley Naquin, Kevin Nelson, Juana Nesbitt, Mercy Ngomba, Lakyna Perry, Moniqué Polk, Madison Preston, Andrea Priest-Atkins, Terra Purpich, Renz Tristan Quiletorio, Brittany Quiney, Christal Richardson, Ke'Shone Roberts, Alicia Robinson, Luis Roldanneris, Elizabeth Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, Susan Schenck, Holly Seiger, Christina Silvera, Lasondra Thomas, Tamara Tom, Willie Toy Jr., Brittany Victoroff, Beatrice Waithaka, Demian Wall, Conner Wheeler, Adriana Wold and Fatima Zahra Johnson

Associate of Arts:

Kayla Abrams, Abigail Adams, Alvin Ahoya, Elizabeth Akosah, Ariane Alejo, Erika Allison, Kailiany Alvarez, ZaˊCorra Anderson, Andrea Aramburu, Tishana Baldwin, Remi Berry,

Atiyana Bledsoe, Babett Bob, Charity Boyd, Janice Boyd, Christopher Bradshaw, Phylishia

Brown, Jordan Buie, Daisy Burgos, Franco Butler Jr., Danielle Cabriales, Alexis Calhoun, Asia

Campbell, Edward Carr, Jeongseon Carr, Jamenette Carter, Sharmaine Carter, Mattheaw Cash,

Madison Castillo, Andrea Cavanagh, Alliyah Ricci Cerrada, Keevin Childers, Sharon Clements,

Anika Cleve-Ball, Bobbie Coats, Marcus Coley, Isabel Cortez, Aaliyah Crittendon, Sydney

Daskalakis, Angeline Davis, Jerome Davis, Marquia Davis, Nyla Davis, Tray Davis, Jeremy

DeJesus, Yessenia DeSantiago, Randey Diaz, Luis Diaz Santini, Alexis Dismuke, Adrian Duran,

Kayli Edwards, Morgan Elliott, Abraham Everett, Serenity Fanene, Tyler Finkbeiner, Jonathan

Flournoy, Melanie Foster, Precious Fowler, Dylan Frank, Alicia Franklin, Aries-Nicole Gage,

Tiery Gaines V., Jaliana Garcia, Gabriela Garcia Rivera, Caden Glasgow, Marlinna Loreas

Glover, Gabriel Gonzalez, Gabriel Gordon, Aletheia Gottshalk, Luz Gracia Ibarra, Dazja Green,

Meyanna Green, Candace Greene, Tara Toves Guerrero, Nevaeh Gustave, Ishmael Gutierrez,

Toni-Marie Guzman, Destiny Haley, Erika Halpain, Sara Hamilton, Jairus Harris, Jamar

Hartford, Emanuel Harvey, Andrew Heltard, Jose Hernandez Funes, Yalmmyth Hernández

Martinez, Monique Hill, Aryanna Hoppmann, Tenetra Hughes, Mariah Infante Pippins, Chakia

Jackson, Ramecca Jackson, Dawn Jacob, Hana Mae Jasmin, Makayla Jenkins, Ian Jimenez-Ford,

Jasmine Johnson, Lakeisha Johnson, Donnell Joiner, De'Nita Jones, Susan Kargbo, Minju Kim,

Jordan Lanns, Jiavonni Larry, Rachel Lawrence, Jethro Cardona Layson, Aliya Lee, Brycen

LeVasseur, Damion Levy Jr., Ivan Liang, Kiara Lighten, Michael Linares, Michael Lingad,

Keelie Longoria, LaTonya Magee, Jeremy Manning, Dana Marie Marcelo, George Marmol, Paul

Martinez, Antonio Mauras, Alyssa McDonald, Krystal McKoy, Ailyne Melena, Alissa Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Aylelia Mose, Davlin-James Nanton, Eric Nescio, Ariana Ochoa, Juliana

Okwumuo, Reshel Pascua, Destiny Pemberton, Astrid Peña-Orbe, Christian Planas, Anthony

Powers, Aubriana Prince, Rylie Quen, Cameron Quiney, Jose Ramos Morales, Jaylah Rawles,

Wade Richards, Adamari Rios Salgado, Naiomi Rivera, Janelix Rivera Pomales, Jicel Rivera-

Hernández, Miranda Robertazzi, Kailey Roberts, Shanika Robertson, Tyren Robinson, Zharria

Robinson, Leynel Rodriguez, Haylee Roldan, Brianna Rosales, Karen-Bethy Rosario, Jenna

Ryan, Gadiel Santiago, DeˊVante Shannon, Amiyah Smith, Jasmine Solomon, Jose Sosa,

Chasity Spurlock, Savannah Streeter, Carlos Suazo, Andreia Tardy Santiago, Rwanda Tauaa,

Markeisha Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Haliˊa Tingkang, Shaneyra Toro, Aleina Torres, Carlos

Torres, Donovon Torres, Jerevon Torres, Yatta Towouh, Rachel Tuiolemotu, Serena Ufuti,

Lana-Daniela Unpingco, Shaneequa Vandecruise, Kimberly Veteto, Fulgencio Vidal, Crystal

Villalpando, Ian Vordick, Phuc Vu, Gabriel Watson, James Weeder, Trinity White, Johnette

Whittington-Lomax, Isayah Williams, Edwin Williams III., Bianca Wilson, Andrew Winters,

Dasianee Wright, Shanice Wright and Carlos Zamora Hernandez

Associate of Science:

Zaynah Alexander, Frank Asiedu, Kwang Bae, Arthuer Battle, Badr Belhiti, Kruti Bhakta,

Alexandra Brown, Carmen Cordero, Lizbeth Funez-Lenon, Teresa Griffin, Cecilia Hernandez,

Latoya Knight, Rachel Lomas, Sandra Lugo-Bobe, Jorge Martinez, Clement Mckie, Deniss

Moreno Lira, Quan Nguyen, Annalysia Pangelinan, Jael Parten, Tamara Peters, Cherisa-Shyleen

Price, Keoni Quartero, Patrick Quinn, Dominic Ray, Marissa Rios, Alani Rogers, Amire Smith,

Nicholas Truscello, Glorivette Rivera and Dasani Vaughters

Certificate of Completion:

Mixtly Acevedo, Marina Acosta-Saucedo, Kossivi Aglee, Lakeya Anthony, Courtney Brown,

Zaviana Brown, Nauj Burns, Damiana Camacho, Christina Colón-Varela, Jahlia Davis, Jourdin

Edwards Rollins-El, Ya Arries Fletcher, Kelli Friddle, Barbara Friol Carrillo, Joaquin Iglesias

Jr., Tiffany Law, Neema Mohammed, Amber Noury, Cassina Quinata, Sofia Scrivens and Janay

Wright

Harker Heights

Associate of Applied Science:

Jamila Coats, Tangila Darden, Jacklyn DeJesus, Tamice Desouza, Michaela Dirksen, Kristina

Gilliam, Basant Mahat, Rosemarie Narvaez, Michelle Ochoa, Lizet Ontiveros, Elena Romero,

Xiomara Santos, Roderick Shannon, LaPorcsha Trueblood and Tamisha Washington

Associate of Arts:

Christina Adams, Isaiah Akwitti, Adrian Alvarado, Mathias Anda, William Bailey, Katherine

Bates, Leonˊta Brown-Lewis, Brandon Brown-Marks, Joy Burrell, Cody Calloway, Frances

Cameron, Kathryn Cawthorne, Olivia Culpepper, Ambria Garvin, Lexy Hicks, Kranay Jones,

Kandice Kelly, Melissa Lliteras, Toby Lockhart, Jessica Mendoza, Kiara Nazario-Ovalle,

Maribel Ortega-Torres, Selina Robinson, Benjamin Rybak-Dow, Isabelle Sánchez, Ashanti

Scott, Emilee Sinner, Dakota Smith, Madelynn Spear, Victoria Vitale, Rachel Ann Ward and Niyema Williams

Associate of Science:

Amaria Clark, Janet Lewis, Nicholas Meyer and Thomas Prouty

Certificate of Completion:

Londae Brinson, Ruth Griffith, Viviana Primero, Sharebia Taylor and Andrew Venegas

Fort Hood

Associate of Applied Science:

Jamie Bennett, Jennifer Calamateo, Angela Laney, Charlotte Millán-Acevedo, Milya Goderich,

Michelle Robinson, Brenda Taylor and Kendra Wesbrock

Associate of Arts:

Donovan Adams, Hannat Diaz-Collazos, Miriam Hernandez Covarrubias, Cody Ives, Zydhell

Kaye Jardeleza, Shibrena Johnson, Lauren Kinney, Adreamm Leneus, Laura Maria Manglona,

Elijah Mundell, Judith Rosas, Heather Segovia, Cavell Trought and Melyssa Williams

Certificate of Completion:

Rebecca Reninger

Copperas Cove

Associate of Applied Science:

Daniel Anderson, Steven Archer, Juan Carrasquillo II., Abel Chavez, Karoline Cuevas, Sandra

Dickson, Christine Eastteam, Mary Elizabeth Francis, Margaret Gambrell, Cheyenne Gribble,

Jennifer Gulledge, Amy Haire, Stephanie Hall, Amanda Henne, Imelda Jones, Marcelina

Marquez, Aaron McClane, Angela McLaughlin, Reginald Mingo, Alyssa Moncada, Barbara

Pressley, Ivan Ramnarine, Bonnie Stovall, Caleb Tuiasosopo, Francine Williams, Lyssette

Williams, Reginaldnae Wingfield and Ashley Woods

Associate of Arts:

Gabriel Acevedo, Jamia Atemnkeng, Maelena Carpenter, Brianna Dailey, Monica De La Garza,

Kalen Deal-Hunt, Kiara Fajardo-Marrero, Clayton Farmer, Kimberly Foulk, Brittany Gamble,

Jacob Harrington, Marcus Harris, Cherith Hicks, Kevin Holguin, Haley Hudson, Patricia Kersey,

Rashael Knight, Lauren LeDay, Angela Lee, Kenneth McGinnis, Allyson Mosco, Emilie Olvera,

Alexandria Peralta, Cedric Preston, Brittney Summers-Grant, Stephanie Vazquez, Ivana Walker

and Shelene Walters

Associate of Science:

Shiana Ignacio and Joshua Robinson

Certificate of Completion:

Anniston Adams, Isabelle Avilla, Crystal Haan, Angel Muniz, Bethany Munoz, Ashley Stovall

and Trenise Welch

Kempner

Associate of Applied Science:

Ashley Demers, Jordan Lawton and Sydney Ray

Associate of Arts:

Kendra Rodgers, Alyssa Sorters and Amy Tiscareno

Associate of Science:

Tammy Gustafson and Kathleen Mantha

Gatesville

Associate of Arts:

Jacquelyn Williams

Lampasas

Associate of Applied Science:

Kevin Biscoe and Madeline Somers-Glass

Associate of Arts:

Desarae Faught, Victoria Gore and Linda Nix

Associate of Science:

Alissa Ward

Certificate of Completion:

Marlena Sanchez

Marble Falls

Associate of Applied Science:

Amber Strawn

Associate of Arts:

Nicholas MacLean and Kelli Metzler-Starnes

Certificate of Completion:

Estella Vilá

Burnet

Associate of Applied Science:

April McGuyer, Tiffany Miller, Elizabeth Robitaille, Magdalena Salazar and Alan Whitehead

Associate of Arts:

Erica Reese and Desiree Vajgrt

Fredericksburg

Associate of Arts:

Patricia Hamilton

Nolanville

Associate of Applied Science:

Fernando Castro, Kristen Garza, Candy Graham and Amber McCallister

Associate of Arts:

Haley-Allexus Albany, Caitlynn Botset, Nathaniel Freeman, Jhaquan James and Aylin Jordan

Associate of Science:

Cherie Campbell

Belton

Associate of applied Science:

James Bradshaw Jr., Alexandria Gonzalez, Anthony Green, James McLeod, Avirl Robinson and

Jessica Stahl

Salado

Associate of Arts:

Sarah Fuller and Natasha Oshinski

Temple

Associate of Applied Science:

Allison Cartmell, Christian Contreras, Kristen Lind, Rosa Pierson, Shanell Reed, O’marvya

Williams and Ricky Williams

Associate of Arts:

Susan Mendoza

Certificate of Completion:

Eva Bruno, Christine Oloro and April Ross

Troy

Associate of Science:

Katlyn Sims

Certificate of Completion:

Gregory Oermann

Florence

Associate of Applied Science:

Dawn Davis

Georgetown

Associate of Science:

Jonathan Burton

Certificate of Completion:

Huy Le

Adkins

Associate of Arts:

Katherine Rogers

Amarillo

Associate of Applied Science:

Steven Moore II.

Austin

Associate of Applied Science:

MiCara McKaskle

Associate of Science:

Matthew Oertel

Baytown

Associate of Arts:

Victoria Vines

Boerne

Associate of Arts:

Anna Leksina

Bridgeport

Associate of Applied Science:

Paloma Ortiz

Bryan

Associate of Arts:

Lori Bienski

Buchanon

Associate of Applied Science:

Haley Mize

Cedar Creek

Associate of Applied Science:

Caroline Castor

Cedar Park

Associate of Applied Science:

Ethan Austin-Elbaz

Felicia Moran

Associate of Arts:

Sade Dalmau

Cleburne

Associate of Arts:

Elouise Wiles

Corpus Christi

Associate of Arts:

Edie Nelson

Cottonwood

Associate of Arts:

Kamryn Zell

Dallas

Associate of Applied Science:

Jasmine McCarthy

Del Rio

Associate of Arts:

Giselle Rodriguez

El Paso

Associate of Applied Science:

Joewanna Beverly, Rosana Chavez, Isiah Gillins, Valerie Muniz and D'Tonio Warren, Sr.

Associate of Arts:

Gabriel Cruz

Fort Sam Houston

Associate of Arts:

Morgan Tatum

Fort Worth

Associate of Arts:

Brittney Glasgo and Peyton Jones

Fresno

Associate of Applied Science:

Tiffany Daniels

George West

Associate of Applied Science:

Martin Repka

Granite Shoals

Associate of Science:

Brandon Montez

Heatland

Associate of Applied Science:

Yamilet Reyes

Horseshoe Bay

Associate of Applied Science:

Megan White

Houston

Associate of Applied Science:

Gerry Monroe

Associate of Arts:

Sydney Babineaux Jr.

Associate of Science:

Tiffany Steele

Johnson City

Associate of Applied Science:

Travis Burrer III.

Justin

Associate of Applied Science:

Ashley Whiteley

Laredo

Associate of Science:

Humberto Flores

Lavon

Associate of Arts:

John Kell Sr.

Leander

Associate of Applied Science:

Joshua Wisch

Llano

Associate of Applied Science:

Jessie Hutto

Associate of Arts:

Karen Rudolph

Milano

Associate of Applied Science:

Kenneth Schwake, Jr.

Moody

Associate of Applied Science:

Tracy Linkinhoker

Pflugerville

Associate of Arts:

Veronica Parish

Rosenberg

Certificate of Completion:

Sherrice Curtis

Round Rock

Associate of Applied Science:

Serina Jones and Yue Zhang

Associate of Science:

Mark Villareal

San Antonio

Associate of Applied Science:

Francis Allown

Associate of Arts:

Jenyfer Arias-Deleon and Jeffrey Boyce

San Marcos

Associate of Arts:

Edward Closson Jr. and Riana Hodges

Schertz

Associate of Arts:

Alayna DuBois

Spicewood

Associate of Applied Science:

Sandra Gainer

Associate of Arts:

Kelsey Price and Benjamin Sconci

Trophy Club

Certificate of Completion:

Christopher Solomon

Universal City

Associate of Arts:

Eliza Cloud

Waco

Associate of Applied Science:

Onofre Ortiz

Wichita Falls

Associate of Arts:

Gregory Heaslip

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

