Central Texas College held a virtual graduation ceremony to commemorate spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.
More than 730 of the 2,216 graduates worldwide from the spring, summer and fall semesters participated in the online ceremony, according to a news release from CTC.
The keynote speaker for the event was Joe Burns, superintendent of the Copperas Cove Independent School District. Graduates also heard welcoming remarks from Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock.
Jim Yeonopolus, the chancellor of CTC, spoke to the graduates prior to the beginning of the virtual ceremony Thursday night.
“I just want to congratulate you on this great day of your accomplishments. It’s taken a couple of years of studies to get here and we’re so proud of everything you’ve done,” Yeonopolus said.
Several students earned the distinction of highest honors graduates for completing their studies with a 4.0 grade point average. They were Lizbeth Funez-Lenon, Susan Lee, Kelli Metzler-Starnes, Ariana Ochoa, Reshel Pascua, Patrick Quinn, Adamari Rios Salgado, Manuel Sanchez, Benjamin Sconci, Holly Seiger, Alyssa Sorters, Madelynn Spear, Alfredo Topete, Christopher Upshaw and Kendra Wesbrock, according to the news release.
Of the graduates participating in the virtual ceremony, 730 degrees were conferred: 220 for Associate of Applied Science; 404 for Associate of Arts; 54 for Associate of Science; and 53 Certificates of Completion. The average age of the graduates was 31 with the oldest graduate at 67 years and the youngest was 17, according to the release.
A number of military personnel also graduated this year. These included 195 soldiers in the Army; seven sailors in the Navy; four members of the Air Force; 14 Marines; and one National Guardsman. Outside of Texas, participating graduates came from 27 other states, Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands and from CTC’s Europe campus.
Local 2020 CTC graduates who participated in the ceremony were:
Killeen
Associate of Applied Science:
Fatima Aguirre, Ashley Albert, Hatice Alkaya, Allisha Anderson, Mary Arnold, Monique
Azuogu, Chelsea Bacot, Lisa Barber, Jane Barboza, Quinton Burks, Karolyn Calayag, Valeria Camacho Medina, Rigo Carter, Cynthia Coatney-Lewis, Tiesha Coles, Jasmine Daurham, Georgiuna Davis, Blandine Dzevewong, Coral Estes, Cecilia Wright Ford, Venatius Forka, Joseph Frescatore, Lisa Fullerton, Christinia Funderburk, Jarrad George, Veronica Gering, Andrew Gould, Morgan Greger, Ebony Griffith, Whitney Hendricks, Joonho Hong, Vivian Hood, Josephine Howell, Sydni Ibarra, Carolyn Jackson, Sam Lane, Susan Lee, Dominique Lewis, Tiffany Mack, Kenneth Magee, Melanie Mahoney, Nicole Matias, Gambrielle Montgomery-Seaton, Ryan Morrison, Stefanie Morrison, Ashley Naquin, Kevin Nelson, Juana Nesbitt, Mercy Ngomba, Lakyna Perry, Moniqué Polk, Madison Preston, Andrea Priest-Atkins, Terra Purpich, Renz Tristan Quiletorio, Brittany Quiney, Christal Richardson, Ke'Shone Roberts, Alicia Robinson, Luis Roldanneris, Elizabeth Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, Susan Schenck, Holly Seiger, Christina Silvera, Lasondra Thomas, Tamara Tom, Willie Toy Jr., Brittany Victoroff, Beatrice Waithaka, Demian Wall, Conner Wheeler, Adriana Wold and Fatima Zahra Johnson
Associate of Arts:
Kayla Abrams, Abigail Adams, Alvin Ahoya, Elizabeth Akosah, Ariane Alejo, Erika Allison, Kailiany Alvarez, ZaˊCorra Anderson, Andrea Aramburu, Tishana Baldwin, Remi Berry,
Atiyana Bledsoe, Babett Bob, Charity Boyd, Janice Boyd, Christopher Bradshaw, Phylishia
Brown, Jordan Buie, Daisy Burgos, Franco Butler Jr., Danielle Cabriales, Alexis Calhoun, Asia
Campbell, Edward Carr, Jeongseon Carr, Jamenette Carter, Sharmaine Carter, Mattheaw Cash,
Madison Castillo, Andrea Cavanagh, Alliyah Ricci Cerrada, Keevin Childers, Sharon Clements,
Anika Cleve-Ball, Bobbie Coats, Marcus Coley, Isabel Cortez, Aaliyah Crittendon, Sydney
Daskalakis, Angeline Davis, Jerome Davis, Marquia Davis, Nyla Davis, Tray Davis, Jeremy
DeJesus, Yessenia DeSantiago, Randey Diaz, Luis Diaz Santini, Alexis Dismuke, Adrian Duran,
Kayli Edwards, Morgan Elliott, Abraham Everett, Serenity Fanene, Tyler Finkbeiner, Jonathan
Flournoy, Melanie Foster, Precious Fowler, Dylan Frank, Alicia Franklin, Aries-Nicole Gage,
Tiery Gaines V., Jaliana Garcia, Gabriela Garcia Rivera, Caden Glasgow, Marlinna Loreas
Glover, Gabriel Gonzalez, Gabriel Gordon, Aletheia Gottshalk, Luz Gracia Ibarra, Dazja Green,
Meyanna Green, Candace Greene, Tara Toves Guerrero, Nevaeh Gustave, Ishmael Gutierrez,
Toni-Marie Guzman, Destiny Haley, Erika Halpain, Sara Hamilton, Jairus Harris, Jamar
Hartford, Emanuel Harvey, Andrew Heltard, Jose Hernandez Funes, Yalmmyth Hernández
Martinez, Monique Hill, Aryanna Hoppmann, Tenetra Hughes, Mariah Infante Pippins, Chakia
Jackson, Ramecca Jackson, Dawn Jacob, Hana Mae Jasmin, Makayla Jenkins, Ian Jimenez-Ford,
Jasmine Johnson, Lakeisha Johnson, Donnell Joiner, De'Nita Jones, Susan Kargbo, Minju Kim,
Jordan Lanns, Jiavonni Larry, Rachel Lawrence, Jethro Cardona Layson, Aliya Lee, Brycen
LeVasseur, Damion Levy Jr., Ivan Liang, Kiara Lighten, Michael Linares, Michael Lingad,
Keelie Longoria, LaTonya Magee, Jeremy Manning, Dana Marie Marcelo, George Marmol, Paul
Martinez, Antonio Mauras, Alyssa McDonald, Krystal McKoy, Ailyne Melena, Alissa Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Aylelia Mose, Davlin-James Nanton, Eric Nescio, Ariana Ochoa, Juliana
Okwumuo, Reshel Pascua, Destiny Pemberton, Astrid Peña-Orbe, Christian Planas, Anthony
Powers, Aubriana Prince, Rylie Quen, Cameron Quiney, Jose Ramos Morales, Jaylah Rawles,
Wade Richards, Adamari Rios Salgado, Naiomi Rivera, Janelix Rivera Pomales, Jicel Rivera-
Hernández, Miranda Robertazzi, Kailey Roberts, Shanika Robertson, Tyren Robinson, Zharria
Robinson, Leynel Rodriguez, Haylee Roldan, Brianna Rosales, Karen-Bethy Rosario, Jenna
Ryan, Gadiel Santiago, DeˊVante Shannon, Amiyah Smith, Jasmine Solomon, Jose Sosa,
Chasity Spurlock, Savannah Streeter, Carlos Suazo, Andreia Tardy Santiago, Rwanda Tauaa,
Markeisha Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Haliˊa Tingkang, Shaneyra Toro, Aleina Torres, Carlos
Torres, Donovon Torres, Jerevon Torres, Yatta Towouh, Rachel Tuiolemotu, Serena Ufuti,
Lana-Daniela Unpingco, Shaneequa Vandecruise, Kimberly Veteto, Fulgencio Vidal, Crystal
Villalpando, Ian Vordick, Phuc Vu, Gabriel Watson, James Weeder, Trinity White, Johnette
Whittington-Lomax, Isayah Williams, Edwin Williams III., Bianca Wilson, Andrew Winters,
Dasianee Wright, Shanice Wright and Carlos Zamora Hernandez
Associate of Science:
Zaynah Alexander, Frank Asiedu, Kwang Bae, Arthuer Battle, Badr Belhiti, Kruti Bhakta,
Alexandra Brown, Carmen Cordero, Lizbeth Funez-Lenon, Teresa Griffin, Cecilia Hernandez,
Latoya Knight, Rachel Lomas, Sandra Lugo-Bobe, Jorge Martinez, Clement Mckie, Deniss
Moreno Lira, Quan Nguyen, Annalysia Pangelinan, Jael Parten, Tamara Peters, Cherisa-Shyleen
Price, Keoni Quartero, Patrick Quinn, Dominic Ray, Marissa Rios, Alani Rogers, Amire Smith,
Nicholas Truscello, Glorivette Rivera and Dasani Vaughters
Certificate of Completion:
Mixtly Acevedo, Marina Acosta-Saucedo, Kossivi Aglee, Lakeya Anthony, Courtney Brown,
Zaviana Brown, Nauj Burns, Damiana Camacho, Christina Colón-Varela, Jahlia Davis, Jourdin
Edwards Rollins-El, Ya Arries Fletcher, Kelli Friddle, Barbara Friol Carrillo, Joaquin Iglesias
Jr., Tiffany Law, Neema Mohammed, Amber Noury, Cassina Quinata, Sofia Scrivens and Janay
Wright
Harker Heights
Associate of Applied Science:
Jamila Coats, Tangila Darden, Jacklyn DeJesus, Tamice Desouza, Michaela Dirksen, Kristina
Gilliam, Basant Mahat, Rosemarie Narvaez, Michelle Ochoa, Lizet Ontiveros, Elena Romero,
Xiomara Santos, Roderick Shannon, LaPorcsha Trueblood and Tamisha Washington
Associate of Arts:
Christina Adams, Isaiah Akwitti, Adrian Alvarado, Mathias Anda, William Bailey, Katherine
Bates, Leonˊta Brown-Lewis, Brandon Brown-Marks, Joy Burrell, Cody Calloway, Frances
Cameron, Kathryn Cawthorne, Olivia Culpepper, Ambria Garvin, Lexy Hicks, Kranay Jones,
Kandice Kelly, Melissa Lliteras, Toby Lockhart, Jessica Mendoza, Kiara Nazario-Ovalle,
Maribel Ortega-Torres, Selina Robinson, Benjamin Rybak-Dow, Isabelle Sánchez, Ashanti
Scott, Emilee Sinner, Dakota Smith, Madelynn Spear, Victoria Vitale, Rachel Ann Ward and Niyema Williams
Associate of Science:
Amaria Clark, Janet Lewis, Nicholas Meyer and Thomas Prouty
Certificate of Completion:
Londae Brinson, Ruth Griffith, Viviana Primero, Sharebia Taylor and Andrew Venegas
Fort Hood
Associate of Applied Science:
Jamie Bennett, Jennifer Calamateo, Angela Laney, Charlotte Millán-Acevedo, Milya Goderich,
Michelle Robinson, Brenda Taylor and Kendra Wesbrock
Associate of Arts:
Donovan Adams, Hannat Diaz-Collazos, Miriam Hernandez Covarrubias, Cody Ives, Zydhell
Kaye Jardeleza, Shibrena Johnson, Lauren Kinney, Adreamm Leneus, Laura Maria Manglona,
Elijah Mundell, Judith Rosas, Heather Segovia, Cavell Trought and Melyssa Williams
Certificate of Completion:
Rebecca Reninger
Copperas Cove
Associate of Applied Science:
Daniel Anderson, Steven Archer, Juan Carrasquillo II., Abel Chavez, Karoline Cuevas, Sandra
Dickson, Christine Eastteam, Mary Elizabeth Francis, Margaret Gambrell, Cheyenne Gribble,
Jennifer Gulledge, Amy Haire, Stephanie Hall, Amanda Henne, Imelda Jones, Marcelina
Marquez, Aaron McClane, Angela McLaughlin, Reginald Mingo, Alyssa Moncada, Barbara
Pressley, Ivan Ramnarine, Bonnie Stovall, Caleb Tuiasosopo, Francine Williams, Lyssette
Williams, Reginaldnae Wingfield and Ashley Woods
Associate of Arts:
Gabriel Acevedo, Jamia Atemnkeng, Maelena Carpenter, Brianna Dailey, Monica De La Garza,
Kalen Deal-Hunt, Kiara Fajardo-Marrero, Clayton Farmer, Kimberly Foulk, Brittany Gamble,
Jacob Harrington, Marcus Harris, Cherith Hicks, Kevin Holguin, Haley Hudson, Patricia Kersey,
Rashael Knight, Lauren LeDay, Angela Lee, Kenneth McGinnis, Allyson Mosco, Emilie Olvera,
Alexandria Peralta, Cedric Preston, Brittney Summers-Grant, Stephanie Vazquez, Ivana Walker
and Shelene Walters
Associate of Science:
Shiana Ignacio and Joshua Robinson
Certificate of Completion:
Anniston Adams, Isabelle Avilla, Crystal Haan, Angel Muniz, Bethany Munoz, Ashley Stovall
and Trenise Welch
Kempner
Associate of Applied Science:
Ashley Demers, Jordan Lawton and Sydney Ray
Associate of Arts:
Kendra Rodgers, Alyssa Sorters and Amy Tiscareno
Associate of Science:
Tammy Gustafson and Kathleen Mantha
Gatesville
Associate of Arts:
Jacquelyn Williams
Lampasas
Associate of Applied Science:
Kevin Biscoe and Madeline Somers-Glass
Associate of Arts:
Desarae Faught, Victoria Gore and Linda Nix
Associate of Science:
Alissa Ward
Certificate of Completion:
Marlena Sanchez
Marble Falls
Associate of Applied Science:
Amber Strawn
Associate of Arts:
Nicholas MacLean and Kelli Metzler-Starnes
Certificate of Completion:
Estella Vilá
Burnet
Associate of Applied Science:
April McGuyer, Tiffany Miller, Elizabeth Robitaille, Magdalena Salazar and Alan Whitehead
Associate of Arts:
Erica Reese and Desiree Vajgrt
Fredericksburg
Associate of Arts:
Patricia Hamilton
Nolanville
Associate of Applied Science:
Fernando Castro, Kristen Garza, Candy Graham and Amber McCallister
Associate of Arts:
Haley-Allexus Albany, Caitlynn Botset, Nathaniel Freeman, Jhaquan James and Aylin Jordan
Associate of Science:
Cherie Campbell
Belton
Associate of applied Science:
James Bradshaw Jr., Alexandria Gonzalez, Anthony Green, James McLeod, Avirl Robinson and
Jessica Stahl
Salado
Associate of Arts:
Sarah Fuller and Natasha Oshinski
Temple
Associate of Applied Science:
Allison Cartmell, Christian Contreras, Kristen Lind, Rosa Pierson, Shanell Reed, O’marvya
Williams and Ricky Williams
Associate of Arts:
Susan Mendoza
Certificate of Completion:
Eva Bruno, Christine Oloro and April Ross
Troy
Associate of Science:
Katlyn Sims
Certificate of Completion:
Gregory Oermann
Florence
Associate of Applied Science:
Dawn Davis
Georgetown
Associate of Science:
Jonathan Burton
Certificate of Completion:
Huy Le
Adkins
Associate of Arts:
Katherine Rogers
Amarillo
Associate of Applied Science:
Steven Moore II.
Austin
Associate of Applied Science:
MiCara McKaskle
Associate of Science:
Matthew Oertel
Baytown
Associate of Arts:
Victoria Vines
Boerne
Associate of Arts:
Anna Leksina
Bridgeport
Associate of Applied Science:
Paloma Ortiz
Bryan
Associate of Arts:
Lori Bienski
Buchanon
Associate of Applied Science:
Haley Mize
Cedar Creek
Associate of Applied Science:
Caroline Castor
Cedar Park
Associate of Applied Science:
Ethan Austin-Elbaz
Felicia Moran
Associate of Arts:
Sade Dalmau
Cleburne
Associate of Arts:
Elouise Wiles
Corpus Christi
Associate of Arts:
Edie Nelson
Cottonwood
Associate of Arts:
Kamryn Zell
Dallas
Associate of Applied Science:
Jasmine McCarthy
Del Rio
Associate of Arts:
Giselle Rodriguez
El Paso
Associate of Applied Science:
Joewanna Beverly, Rosana Chavez, Isiah Gillins, Valerie Muniz and D'Tonio Warren, Sr.
Associate of Arts:
Gabriel Cruz
Fort Sam Houston
Associate of Arts:
Morgan Tatum
Fort Worth
Associate of Arts:
Brittney Glasgo and Peyton Jones
Fresno
Associate of Applied Science:
Tiffany Daniels
George West
Associate of Applied Science:
Martin Repka
Granite Shoals
Associate of Science:
Brandon Montez
Heatland
Associate of Applied Science:
Yamilet Reyes
Horseshoe Bay
Associate of Applied Science:
Megan White
Houston
Associate of Applied Science:
Gerry Monroe
Associate of Arts:
Sydney Babineaux Jr.
Associate of Science:
Tiffany Steele
Johnson City
Associate of Applied Science:
Travis Burrer III.
Justin
Associate of Applied Science:
Ashley Whiteley
Laredo
Associate of Science:
Humberto Flores
Lavon
Associate of Arts:
John Kell Sr.
Leander
Associate of Applied Science:
Joshua Wisch
Llano
Associate of Applied Science:
Jessie Hutto
Associate of Arts:
Karen Rudolph
Milano
Associate of Applied Science:
Kenneth Schwake, Jr.
Moody
Associate of Applied Science:
Tracy Linkinhoker
Pflugerville
Associate of Arts:
Veronica Parish
Rosenberg
Certificate of Completion:
Sherrice Curtis
Round Rock
Associate of Applied Science:
Serina Jones and Yue Zhang
Associate of Science:
Mark Villareal
San Antonio
Associate of Applied Science:
Francis Allown
Associate of Arts:
Jenyfer Arias-Deleon and Jeffrey Boyce
San Marcos
Associate of Arts:
Edward Closson Jr. and Riana Hodges
Schertz
Associate of Arts:
Alayna DuBois
Spicewood
Associate of Applied Science:
Sandra Gainer
Associate of Arts:
Kelsey Price and Benjamin Sconci
Trophy Club
Certificate of Completion:
Christopher Solomon
Universal City
Associate of Arts:
Eliza Cloud
Waco
Associate of Applied Science:
Onofre Ortiz
Wichita Falls
Associate of Arts:
Gregory Heaslip
