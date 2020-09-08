The Killeen Independent School District has a little more than half of its students learning in school after its first week of offering in-person learning.
Just over 23,000 students are participating in face-to-face learning while just under 20,000 are still learning virtually, according to information in the district’s board book.
In total, 44,268 are currently enrolled in the district which is less than the 45,938 projected enrollment the district presented prior to the school year.
The numbers are as of midnight Thursday.
As of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the district had just under 25,000 students choose face-to-face learning.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the district’s board of trustees, the board and the district administration discussed the expectations of learning both in-person and virtually which included all students being able to interact with their teacher, all students being able to watch focused instruction videos for assistance and all students will be able to switch from the virtual learning platform to the in-person platform and vice versa throughout the year.
“This is not easy, this is anything but easy,” Superintendent John Craft said about the start of the school year. “I have been amazed by the work of our teachers and administrative staff throughout the district.”
He added that the district saw “quite a few” students enroll for in-person learning on Tuesday.
“I think we can start to expect a lot more consistency in the coming weeks,” Craft said.
Craft also mentioned the dividing of educators into virtual and in-person teachers once more consistency is seen between now and around November.
Board Member Brett Williams asked Craft after his discussion if he could tell parents and teachers that “help is on the way”? Craft said “yes.”
During a public forum at the beginning of the meeting, some students and other residents spoke up about band members or drill team members being restricted to performing at home football games this season.
According to current policy, band and drill team members will not be able to perform at any away games this season but all football players and cheerleaders will be able to participate in every game other than the games in Bryan where cheerleaders will not be able to travel.
Craft said that the reason for the decision is capacity.
There can only be 50% stadium capacity at football games this season, according to Craft.
Under that formula, the home side of Leo Buckley Stadium can have around 1,400 people in the stands and the visitors’ side can have 1,000.
That 1,000 includes the home team band sitting on the visitor’s side. If the home band sat on the home side, the visitor’s side would have more fans than the home team.
He added that it has nothing to do with revenue and everything to do with residents like parents being able to get tickets to watch their students play.
Craft said that if the capacity limit is increased, he will certainly revisit the topic of bands and drill teams at games.
Board member JoAnn Purser asked why we couldn’t give the students in the programs like band, drill teams, cheerleaders and the football teams ticket priority so they can be rewarded for the work they have put in for so long.
She added that parents could be put in a lottery and then the general public can watch games on television.
“Why can’t we put our kids first for just this year?” Purser asked.
Craft said that if the home band is put on the home side, capacity would get reduced to 600 to 700.
Purser’s response was “So?”
Craft said the proposal could be revisited but that it would be really challenging.
Williams and Board Member Shelley Wells spoke up in support of what Purser said.
