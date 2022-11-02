Keeping in theme with her campus motto, And Still We Rise, Palo Alto Middle School principal Kernisha Hill expressed hope in her school’s ability to improve.
Palo Alto is one of three schools, including Hay Branch Elementary and Manor Middle School, within the Killeen Independent School District that are required to create and follow “targeted improvement plans."
During a Killeen Independent School District board meeting on Oct. 25, Hill was asked by board member Oliver Mintz to present after hearing from the campus’ Executive Director Mike Quinn.
“I’d like to hear from Ms. Hill,” Mintz said. “... I want to hear from the principal. It’s just utterly bizarre to me that we’re putting this filter on it.”
In an impromptu speech to the board, Hill explained how her campus has been on a required state improvement plan since she began as principal at the school in 2019, just prior to the pandemic.
Citing staffing challenges, she praised her current employees.
“We face a lot of challenges maybe other schools don’t face, but I have a hardworking staff that go above and beyond the call of duty,” she said. “They leave tired almost every day, but they continue to come back and they continue to do the work.”
The principal said some of her students have missed more than two years of elementary school due to the pandemic and are now trying to catch up at the middle school level.
After years of being on a state-mandated targeted improvement plan, Hill explained the additional resources she invested in her campus.
“It goes back to that campus improvement plan and how you utilize those funds to get it to where you need to be,” she said. “I wanted to ensure my campus is supported.”
The former Palo Alto teacher said she had to change the mindset of some staff members when she arrived as principal.
"When I first got to campus some of our elective teachers felt like they didn’t matter," she said. "I had to change that mindset. All teachers matter. Everybody matters."
When asked what she needed to improve her campus, Hill received not one, but two rounds of applause from the audience for her response.
“I lost 4 FTEs but yet I’m still sitting around the same number of students this year, so you can imagine what that does to my class size when you lose four classroom teachers,” she said. “So that’s one thing; if I could get those four allocations back, that’d be great.
As the audience clapped, Hill doubled down on why she asks for additional employee allocations instead of other resources.
“I am very resourceful to make sure we have the things that we need on campus,” she said. “Again, I know sometimes it sounds like it’s people, but sometimes it’s the people that you need in order to get the job done, which is to make sure our students are getting taken care of and that they are actually learning. It may not always be a device or a piece of paper, so in my case, some of my resources are adults, staff members, whether that’s an additional campus instructional specialist, an additional teacher, I’ve done that because I want to make sure that our students are being taken care of.”
Palo Alto had a total of 55 teachers on staff during the 2021-22 school year, of whom 49% had less than five years experience. This year, the school’s staff increased to 60%, with 27 out of 45 teachers having less than five years experience.
Board Secretary Marvin Rainwater thanked the principal for her presentation during the meeting.
“I want to say, Ms. Hill, you weren’t brought up to be punished, nobody in this room would take that step,” Rainwater said. “So don’t ever walk away from us thinking we’re punishing you, quite the contrary, I think the board is horribly pleased at your work and your excitement to find a way to help. Congratulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.