A mother is speaking out after her 5-year-old daughter, a new student at Pat Carney Elementary School, didn’t come home on her assigned school bus Thursday afternoon.
Alyassa Encinias, of Killeen, said she was mortified when she went to pick up her youngest daughter, Bellaraina, at the bus stop and she was nowhere to be found.
“That’s one of my phobias is losing my kid,” Encinias said Friday. “So, I go to her bus stop, and ... (the bus driver said) ‘Who are you?’ And I’m like, ‘You’re supposed to have my daughter on your bus.’ She said, ‘No, ma’am, I have no new kids on my bus.”
Encinias said to make matters worse, it was her 5-year-old’s first time riding the bus at her new school. Her daughter just started school at Pat Carney Elementary on Monday, after making the transition from private school, and Thursday was her first day to ride the bus home.
“So, I called the school and they told me, ‘No, ma’am, she’s on the bus, we put her on the bus.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just talked to the bus driver; she’s not on the bus.’”
The mother said her daughter was found on another bus by a bus driver who was checking seats at the end of his route Thursday.
The kindergartner “cried a little bit,” the mother said. “She kind of got scared because she said she didn’t see any other kids on the bus, and then this male bus driver comes up and asked, ‘Who are you?’”
When she went to pick the child up from school Thursday, Encinias said she was shocked at the conversation she had with Pat Carney Principal Paige Gawryszewski.
“It just seemed like she wasn’t that sorry,” she said. “She said they have so many kids. I was like that sounds like an excuse to me. If you don’t have enough staff, that’s not my issue. What if this was your daughter? What if they promised not to lose your child, and then they lost your child? And she says, ‘Ma’am we didn’t lose your child, she’s right here.’”
Killeen Independent School District Communications Director Taina Maya confirmed to the Herald on Friday a student was found riding an incorrect bus Thursday afternoon.
“The new student was riding the bus for the very first time yesterday afternoon,” Maya said in an email to the Herald Friday. “The child was in the correct line while in the cafeteria (bus staging area) and then proceeded to go outside to the bus loop. During transition, the child boarded the wrong bus, and the driver returned the child per protocol at the end of the route and the parent was able to pick up the child. It’s important to note, the child was never left alone on the bus. The campus has worked through their new student protocol to ensure this does not occur again.”
Encinias said she isn’t happy with the response she received from Pat Carney officials and the school district.
“These are 5-year-old kids,” she said. “There’s no reason they should be without an adult. If I were to lose my own child, I’d be facing child abandonment, child neglect. To me, that was child neglect. Not making sure a child is safe. When your child is out of your care, it is the responsibility of the school to make sure that child is taken care of.”
Per school protocol, Encinias said the children wear ID pouches that have their name, address, phone number, and bus information clearly visible for adults to see. The mother said she doesn’t feel comfortable bringing her daughter back to school until something more is done to ensure this never happens to her child or any other child again.
“I feel they need to take accountability for their actions, and not pass the ball, and whoever messed up they need to have disciplinary action,” she said. “If I was a parent and did that to my own child, CPS would get involved. So how is it fair to blame a 5-year-old?”
In a Facebook group chat called “What’s Happening in Killeen/Fort Hood” Friday, a mother posted that she was given the wrong 5-year-old at another Killeen ISD school Friday afternoon.
“Hay Branch Elementary in Killeen, gave me the wrong child when I picked up my kiddos,” she wrote. “Just thought other parents of this school should be aware.”
The Hay Branch Elementary mother said she returned the child to the office, but posted about it online because she felt other parents should know.
