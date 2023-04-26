KISD Folo.JPG

Joseph Baez, the father of a kindergarten student at Skipcha Elementary School, speaks to trustees during Public Forum Tuesday night.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Prior to delving into regular business at their Tuesday night meeting, Killeen ISD board members heard from a disgruntled parent seeking action from them related to an incident at Skipcha Elementary School.

Joseph Baez used his three minutes during the public forum portion of the board meeting to describe how his son, a kindergarten student at the school, was harassed and bullied by a teacher at the school.

