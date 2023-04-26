Prior to delving into regular business at their Tuesday night meeting, Killeen ISD board members heard from a disgruntled parent seeking action from them related to an incident at Skipcha Elementary School.
Joseph Baez used his three minutes during the public forum portion of the board meeting to describe how his son, a kindergarten student at the school, was harassed and bullied by a teacher at the school.
“She pulled a chair out from under my son in the classroom, causing him to fall,” Baez said. He went on to say that another parent heard an account of the incident from his son and felt a responsibility to call Baez to ask if he was aware of what had happened.
Baez asked trustees why they had not taken action against this teacher, citing an assault by a teacher on a sixth-grade student which occurred at Eastern Hills Elementary School April 12. The following day, officials sent a message to parents and staff which said the teacher was no longer at school and charges would be pursued.
“Why hasn’t anything been done about my son’s teacher?” Baez asked the school board.
Board members did not respond to Baez’ questions; however, president Brett Williams thanked him for his comments.
In a phone call to the Herald this week, Baez said school officials did not inform him when his son was moved to another classroom.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, school board members moved through several agenda items approving a total of 3,541 contracts, renewals, extensions and employment agreements for the 2023-2024 school year.
Trustees unanimously approved three resolutions which included the observance of the month of May as Teacher Appreciation Month; the week of May 6-12 as School Nurses Week; May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 14-20 as Police Week.
Following discussion in a closed session, trustees moved to approve a resolution to purchase a land tract, approximately .735 acres on the east side of Warrior’s Path Road near the intersection of Old Nolanville Road in Harker Heights. The resolution gives the superintendent authorization to negotiate final terms and conditions with property owners. The list of property owners includes Alma Sutton, Deborah Ann Sutton Clements, John Mark Sutton and Alma Angelica Sutton, individually and as executrix of the estate of Robert David Sutton, deceased.
The district plans to use this land to provide an additional access point to the Nolan Middle School campus.
