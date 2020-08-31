Schools across the Killeen Independent School District reopened to students Monday morning for the first time since March, when schools were closed due to the coronavirus.
A few parents provided comments on sending their kids back to school for the first time in months.
Heather Corder has a third-grade student at Saegert Elementary School in south Killeen and she is positive about sending her kids back to school.
“I feel really good about it, I do. I’m very confident that the teachers and administrators are ready to handle this even though they are back a week earlier than when expected, but I trust our campus and I trust the schools to do what they need to do and we just need to give lots of grace and be patient,” Corder said outside the south Killeen school Monday morning.
She added that her children need to be in school.
“Especially our elementary school student. She really missed just being in school, it was really hard for her to really do her work at home,” Corder said. “She told me ‘mom it’s really hard for me to focus at home’.”
Corder said virtual learning was not ideal for her family, but does work for other families. She said it’s great that there is a choice between virtual or in-person learning.
Fernando Fernandez has a fourth grade special education student at Saegert Elementary.
“I feel good about it as long as all the safety measures are in place,” Fernandez said. “I have a special needs daughter so I already know for sure her class is gonna be a little smaller, and there’s always been safety precautions in her class, anyway, so I feel more comfortable.”
He added that virtual learning worked well for him and his family because they were engaged.
“I have a wife that’s a teacher, so you know I know some of the issues she was having with virtual learning with people just not participating. But I think if a family supports it and gets involved, I thought the learning process was pretty good,” Fernandez said.
KISD originally planned to begin in-person schooling for families who wanted it on Aug. 17, but that date was delayed after a recommendation from the Bell County Public Health District.
The school district began a 100% virtual learning platform on Aug. 17 with the intention of allowing in-person learning beginning Sept. 8. However, the start of in-person learning was moved up a week.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the chief reason for moving the startup time is that the district has not reached — and cannot reach — around 4,000 to 7,000 of its 45,900 students with its virtual instructional platform, and according to the Texas Education Agency, a 100% virtual platform can be utilized for the first four weeks of school only if all students can be reached virtually.
