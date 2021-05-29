For a year like no other, one elementary school rolled out the red carpet to celebrate their teacher stars in Hollywood fashion.
Peebles Elementary School turned its regular weekly professional development into an Academy Award event to cap off a week of teacher appreciation.
Mixing in fun and silly with a dash of truth, the school’s teaching staff voted on a creative slate of award winners.
Fifth-grade bilingual teacher Maribel Carraballo was voted the Most Likely to be Heard Talking in the Staff Room.
Happy to take a moment to laugh and reflect, she said that this school year has shown the resilience of teachers and students.
“This year has been a challenge and it’s been a blessing,” she said. “We have proven we can adapt and overcome. We made it through the year and the kids are happy.”
Interventionist Laura Foster, a 29-year educator echoed those sentiments. She was voted the Most Likely to Knock on Your Door While You Are Recording.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said of the red carpet, gold stars bearing teacher’s names and a spectacular cake displaying Peebles’ 61 years of service. “Everything is so beautiful.”
“It’s been a year like none other,” she said. “We all appreciate the effort to show appreciation. It warms our hearts when colleagues honor our service. I’m astounded at what we’ve done.”
Principal Carol Correa called up each teacher and praised their hard work through the challenging year before dismissing them earlier than usual to continue visiting or to leave for the day.
“All year we’ve been adapting,” she said, recalling the “180-degree” spin that teachers accomplished to teach virtually with the advent of COVID-19.
“We wanted them to feel like VIPs,” she said. “That’s really a part of our culture here, but we wanted to kick it up a notch.”
“We’re blessed to be appreciated this year,” said teacher Denise Zamora. “It makes a difference. We can see the hard work pays off.”
The following Academy Awards went to the following Peebles teachers Most Likely to:
- Come In Sick To Avoid Planning for a Sub — Ms. Christie
- Forget Their Lunch — Ms. Mena
- Visit During Your Conference Time — Ms. Spikes
- Be Called on if Something Breaks — Ms. G. Rodriguez
- Spend Their Money on School Supplies — Ms. Seguinot
- Go the Whole Day Without Going to the Bathroom— Ms. Grubb
- Finish Their Lunch in 10 minutes or Less — Ms. Vazquez
- Know Every Student’s Name — Coach Brown
- Knock on Your Door While You Are Recording — Ms. Foster
- Carry a Bottle of Hand Sanitizer — Ms. Zamora
- Own the Last Car in the Parking Lot — Ms. Blanes
- Have the Most Organized Classroom — Ms. Montero
- Heard Talking in the Staff Room — Ms. Caraballo
- Correct Your Grammar — Ms. N. Johnson
- Silence a Room With Just a Look — Ms. Smith
- Mistaken for a Student — Ms. Lau
- Dancing in the Hall — Coach Dominowski
- Require Tech Support — Ms. Wilkey
- Prank Their Student — Ms. Ingraffia
- New Hairstyle — Ms. Ortiz
- Win Jeopardy — Mr. Burkhalter
- Pack Their Bags and Travel the World — Ms. Laurenson
- Give Best Advice and Wisdom — Ms. Rosas
- Stay Up Late Lesson Planning — Ms. Madera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.