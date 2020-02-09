The Killeen Independent School District is still working on completing security fencing at many of its campuses, according to an email from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district, on Friday.
The expected completion date for all of the fencing is August, according to Maya.
The fencing projects were included in a 2018 KISD school bond and are costing around $1.3 million of taxpayer money. It was part of $426 million in bond funding approved by voters for new schools and other projects.
Maya spoke on the purpose of the fencing in her email.
“The perimeter fencing is not designed to lock or enclose the campus, but rather limit the amount of foot traffic on a campus for safety and security purposes,” Maya said. “The fencing adds a level of security for the campuses located at busier intersections and in neighborhoods.”
The fencing is designed to prevent people from using the campus as a shortcut when going to a different location and possibly causing a false alarm and sending the school into a lockdown, Maya said.
Maya provided a list of the schools that have finished the fencing project and a list of the schools still in progress.
Completed Schools
Career Center
Patterson
Douse
Fowler
Haynes
Iduma
Liberty Hill
Maxdale
Palo Alto
Pathways
Reeces Creek
Shoemaker
Trimmier
Schools in Progress
Union Grove
Timber Ridge
Skipcha
Saegert
Mountain View
Live Oak Ridge
Ellison
Cedar Valley
