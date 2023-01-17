U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, later this week will hold an official announcement ceremony and meet and greet celebrating the new congressional office for the 11th District of Texas, which will be housed in Killeen Independent School District’s Pratt Learning and Leadership Center.
The event is 3 p.m. on Thursday at the center, 505 E. Jasper Drive in Killeen.
Pfluger will be making remarks alongside Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft.
The Killeen congressional office will be open full-time providing assistance to constituents experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Passport Office and more, according to a news release from Pfluger’s office.
Pfluger is proud to welcome the western portion of Bell County to the 11th District of Texas and looks forward to representing the needs of the community in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the release.
The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
