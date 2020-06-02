Eight Central Texas 2020 graduates were awarded with scholarships to help further their education.
Killeen-based Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated — Theta Delta Sigma chapter, awarded the students each with a $750 scholarships toward their college tuition in the fall.
According to the chapter’s Education Director John Hawkins, the students were selected out of 30 applicants. Criteria for selection included academics and how they give back to the community.
“We looked at the whole student and not just the GPA (grade point average),” Hawkins said. The fraternity held a virtual award ceremony on May 31 to honor the students.
The eight students are:
- Kevin Arellano graduated from Shoemaker High School and will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. He will major in natural science with an emphasis on neuroscience.
- Marissa Barker graduated from Copperas Cove High School. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, where she will major in theater and dance.
- Kennedi Crayton graduated from Ellison High School. She will attend Texas A&M University in the fall, where she will major in health administration.
- Kelyia Estell graduated from Ellison High School, and will attend Angelo State University in the fall. She will be studying to be a doctor of medicine specializing in anesthesiology.
- Vontyla Green graduated from Ellison High School and will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. She will major in architecture.
- Ta’Shoyn Johnson graduated from Killeen High School and will attend the University of North Texas in the fall with aspirations of playing college football. He will major in environmental science.
- Deniss Moreno graduated from Killeen High School and will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. She will major in education.
- Rhepsey Wyman graduated from Killeen High School and will attend Trinidad State University in the fall, majoring in nursing and playing basketball.
