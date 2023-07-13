A parent who says a teacher pulled out a chair from under his son was forcibly removed by police from a Killeen school board meeting this week.
Joseph Baez, a parent of a student at Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights, has been a recurring presence at school board meetings since April, repeating at every board meeting since then that his son was abused by the teacher.
Tuesday was the first time he had been forcibly removed from the KISD school board conference room during the public forum portion of the meeting.
Killeen ISD board President Brett Williams motioned to KISD police at the meeting to remove Baez after Williams said Baez crossed a line by criticizing a district employee.
In his comments, Baez read from a prepared statement claiming that on Feb. 9, a kindergarten teacher in his son’s class, pulled a chair out from under his son, causing injury to the boy. Baez has repeated the accusation in speeches to the school board for three months, which often take the full three minutes allowed to residents during the public comment period.
In his comments Tuesday, Baez referred to statements made by board members and newly hired school superintendent Jo Ann Fey. He referred to Fey and Williams by name several times during his comments. He referred to comments that were made during a news conference held by the district announcing Fey as the new school superintendent in June.
“Dr. Fey stated ‘we want to make sure that we’re held accountable’,” Baez said. “Not once did our new KISD Superintendent speak about the importance of safety ...”
It was at that point, Williams rapped his gavel in an attempt to speak to Baez about the nature of his comments.
“You’re really, really on the line in terms of being critical of someone by name,” Williams said.
Baez said he was not being critical, but rather, reporting on what happened in the news conference.
However, when Williams allowed Baez to continue, the parent repeated: “Not once did our new KISD superintendent speak about the importance of safety for our 44,5000 KISD students ...”
“Mr. Baez, you are back on the same trail,” Williams said before banging the gavel. “Your time is up. Your time is up.”
Baez remained at the podium and attempted to continue his comments. As he continued speaking, Williams could be seen signaling to district police officers at the door. Baez was escorted out of the board room by police into the lobby. He was allowed to come back in a few minutes later and watch the remainder of the school board meeting.
Prior to the public forum portion of each meeting, the board president reads a part of the policy aloud and gives instructions on how one might be called upon to speak.
“Each person who has signed up to speak is limited to a three-minute presentation. Direct criticism of a specific employee is prohibited and will be considered separately,” Williams said before public forum began Tuesday, a phrase the board president repeats at every meeting.
“The Board shall not tolerate disruption of the meeting by members of the audience,” KISD said in response to the Herald Thursday, referring to board policy. “If, after at least one warning from the presiding officer, any individual continues to disrupt the meeting by his words or actions, the presiding officer may request assistance from law enforcement officials to have the individual removed from the meeting.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya added: “If a person has already used their three minutes, they would not be permitted to speak again. I have not observed an event like Tuesday evening since joining the district in 2019.”
The Herald also asked Williams to comment about his decision to remove Baez from the meeting.
“The Board values public comment; however, individuals who speak to the Board are expected to follow the Board’s policies and procedures,” according the the statement from Williams. “As Board President, it is my responsibility to fairly and consistently follow these rules so to conduct orderly and efficient meetings. In this case, because the speaker’s continued disregard of the rules became disruptive, I requested assistance from law enforcement officials to have him removed.”
Background
The Herald first reported in April on Baez’s complaint that a teacher bullied his son after the parent confronted the board about it at an April 25 meeting.
Baez described how his son, a kindergarten student at the school, was harassed, abused and bullied by his teacher.
“She pulled a chair out from under my son in the classroom, causing him to fall,” Baez has said repeatedly to the school board. He said the teacher also stuck the boy in a corner after pulling the chair.
While the only people in the classroom were the students and the teacher, Baez said another parent heard the same account from their child, who was a classmate of Baez’s son.
Following the incident, Baez said school officials moved his son to another classroom without informing Baez, which he said is a violation of state law.
Baez said he has met with KISD administrators about the case, and has tried to meet with Fey about it. He considers the case unresolved.
Tuesday’s meeting was Fey’s first full board meeting as the new superintendent.
Baez said Wednesday he wants an apology from KISD and a full investigation by the district into what happened and how it was handled by KISD employees.
He told the Herald this week he will continue to speak before the school board at every meeting until the matter is resolved.
I am the Parent who “was escorted by KISD police” from the board meeting during public forum at the KISD board meeting which took place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and I will provide the facts and substance to this article. Facts and substance that I could prove with providing the information that I have.
Before I continue, I also want to add, of which KDH failed to show in the portion of the video they are providing, I was allowed to return back into the public forum by the KISD police a few minutes later because they knew that there was no real justification to remove me from public forum because I truly did not do anything wrong and all I was doing was rightfully addressing my concerns and issues with KISD in regards to the districts lack of concern and actions when my Son was harassed, abused and bullied by his Skipcha Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Miller, in front of his classmates.
Please visit the KISD website and review the entire video of the July 11, meeting which would show me returning to the meeting and not once being disrespectful or disruptive during my return to the meeting. Public forum starts at the 8 minute and 20 seconds mark of the video on the KISD website.
https://www.killeenisd.org/Page/15721
When viewing the video, everyone will clearly see that at no time I was in violation of any instructions, while addressing the board at the meeting which is in direct contradiction to what the KISD Board of Trustees President, Brett Williams, wants everyone to believe. To be clear, the instructions given at the start of each public forum by Mr. Williams, or the interim presiding board president is as follows, "each person who has signed up to speak is limited to a 3-minute presentation. Any direct criticism of a specific employee is prohibited and will be considered separately as provided in board policy GF, FNG or DGBA."
As everyone who views this video will also clearly see, I at no time was directly critical of a specific employee, or any KISD employee for that matter. My address of the board was no different from the manner in which I addressed the board in the four previous times I addressed the board in regards to the harassment, abuse and bullying of my son by his kindergarten teacher. It also was no different from the way individuals addressed the board while speaking about the high school coach that was suspended for practice violations and the high school principal that was dismissed for her text. A matter of fact, not only during the July 13, 202,3 KISD School Board meeting did Mr. Williams allow direct criticism to occur of specific employees, but also Mr. Williams allowed a speaker to continue and finish her presentation after her 3-minute presentation was up. In addition, Mr. Williams while providing the instructions prior to the presentations during public forum refers to “maintaining decorum”. But yet on that same public forum portion of the meeting, a gentleman who came up to speak did not display any decorum what-so-ever during portions of his presentation and Mr. Williams did not address the person at all. The person even directly addressed Dr. Fey and pressed her to know who she was which was definitely in violation of decorum. Please visit the KISD website and review the public forum portion at the 54 minute and 30 seconds mark of the video from June 13, meeting which would show the gentleman not display decorum at the meeting.
https://www.killeenisd.org/Page/15721
As I expressed to Mr. Williams prior to him shutting off my mic and having me forcefully removed from the meeting room, I was not being critical of anyone but just quoting what is public. However, look at what Mr. Williams states to me which is, "I tend to disagree and I am chairing the meeting." I quoting the exact words of an individual or individuals is not being critical of the individual or individuals and Mr. Williams disagreeing was subjective because of the fact that one of the individuals I was quoting was Mr. Williams himself. But once again, to reiterate, during my quoting of both Mr. Williams and Dr. Fey, I was not being critical of either of them.
Also, the article states that “Baez said, Not once did our new KISD Superintendent speak about the importance of safety …”. The article then follows with, “It was at that point, Williams rapped his gavel in an attempt to speak to Baez about the nature of his comments” and then added, “You’re really, really on the line in terms of being critical of someone by name, Williams said”. So, tell me, is KISD Superintendent now the name of an individual?
What is also very important to note on the video at about the 3 minute and 50 seconds mark, Mr. Williams rudely and disrespectfully again interrupts me while I am giving my public comments and then strikes the gavel 3 times and clearly states that, "my time is up". But yet at about the 4 minute and 6 seconds mark of the video when the KISD police officer approaches me, the timer was at 2 minutes and 51 seconds, which clearly showed I had time left of the 30 extra seconds Mr. Williams allotted me to complete my presentation after he interrupted me the first time. Mr. Williams has no integrity and was misleading the public because as we could clearly see, my time clearly was not up. He just failed to realize that the person recording the session would shift from the camera view in front of me to the camera view behind me which would then show the stopwatch. When this occurred it clearly shows that my time was not up but he was just abusing his authority to silence my right to address the KISD board in accordance with the guidelines.
As for the reporters who wrote this article, they state that, “Baez remained at the podium and attempted to continue his comments.” Which is correct because as I stated above and which could clearly be seen, I was not being directly critical of any specific employee or being critical at all but just making a point of what did not occur at the signing and presser on June 26, and also which could clearly be seen, my extra 30 second allotted time provided to me by Mr. Williams for interrupting me the first time was not up either.
As it could clearly be seen on the video as well, not at any time does the video show me being critical of any specific KISD employee, being belligerent and/or disruptive to anyone at or during the meeting and/or I going over my 3 minutes allotted time while giving my presentation. All I did was quote what was said at the signing and presser on June 26, and what was not addressed which is the importance of safety for our 44,500 KISD students. That is not any direct criticism of a specific employee but just stating a fact.
A matter of fact, Mr. Williams was very disrespectful towards me and abused his power and authority as the KISD Board of Trustees President to first silence me by having my mic shut off and then allowing me to be forcefully removed without any justification but for the reason and fact that I quoted both him and Dr. Fey during my presentation and he and Dr. Fey could not be professional in their capacity as individuals in positions of authority to accept what I was addressing. Plus, Dr. Fey just sat there and allowed the KISD police to forcefully remove me without any justification as well when she had the authority to intervene and halt the unwarranted actions by the KISD police which are under her authority.
I want to also make clear, of which the video would show, the decision of the KISD police to allow me to stay in the facility and re-enter the meeting room which would indicate and prove, I did not at any time while being removed from the meeting room give the KISD police a hard time or any resistance. All I did was to ask them why I was being removed and informed them that my glasses and papers were on a seat in the room. However, I did state that what was happening to me was harassment.
However, the harassment was not at the hands of the KISD police but from the members of the KISD board of Trustees and the KISD Superintendent who wanted to suppress my free speech which was being given in a peaceful and orderly manner in a public forum. My denial of free speech by the KISD Board of Trustees and the KISD Superintendent was only because they did not want to hear the truth.
What is being viewed in the video is no different than when the Killeen city councilman, who was also the mayor pro tem, exceeded his authority and acted inappropriately towards an individual speaking during a public forum at a Killeen city council meeting just because the councilman did not like what he was hearing. Individuals sit on a council as elected officials to listen to the issues and concerns of the community no matter if they are not in agreement with what is being presented.
But being a council board member does not give an individual the right to overstep their boundaries and authority because they do not agree with what is being presented.
KDH needs to go further with their reporting and find out from both KISD Board of Trustees President, Brett Williams, and the new KISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey, the real reason why an individual, in this case me, who did not violate the guidelines of speaking during public forum was allowed to be forcefully removed by the KISD police. Also, why Mr. Williams publicly stated that my time was up when clearly both Mr. Williams and Dr. Fey both knew that my time was not up, of which the video of the meeting clearly shows. Mr. Williams clearly lied to the public and KISD community and intentionally was misleading everyone that witnessed what occurred during the meeting into thinking that my time was up in order to justify the actions of KISD during the meeting and Dr. Fey jumped on his band wagon and allowed Mr. Williams actions toward me to proceed.
The KDH reporters also state, “The Board shall not tolerate disruption of the meeting by members of the audience, KISD said in response to the Herald Thursday, referring to board policy. If after at least one warning from the presiding officer, any individual continues to disrupt the meeting by his words or actions, the presiding officer may request assistance from law enforcement officials to have the individual removed from the meeting.” Why did not KDH state who at KISD provided this response? Was it KISD spokeswomen Taina Maya? The individual who added to KDH the following statement, “If a person has already used their three minutes, they would not be permitted to speak again. I have not observed an event like Tuesday evening since joining the district in 2019.” Where is the proof from Taina Maya that I already used my three minutes during my presentation at public forum? KISD definitely knows how to try to spin it in their favor to take the focus away from their arrogance. Plus, this was an opportunity for KDH to request that KISD provide the proof that I already used my three minutes.
Also, please, let's not lose sight of the harassment, abuse and bullying that my 5-year-old son endured at the hands of his kindergarten teacher and the inaction taken by KISD in regards to this very serious matter. Plus, the lies and cover-up by the Skipcha Elementary School leadership team to hide the fact that this occurred and the reassignment of my son from one classroom to another without consulting with me and having my consent prior to their decision to reassign my son. Believe me, I have the proof. Also, for the public’s awareness, less than an hour after school was released on the day the kindergarten teacher harassed, abused and bullied our Son back on February 09, 2023, we, the parents, received a call from a parent of a brave classmate of our Son to inform us what their child witnessed to our Son at the hands of their kindergarten teacher. That could also be proven.
BTW, why didn’t the reporters from KDH who wrote the article not even report that we received a call no more than an hour from the time the students were released from school from the parent of the student who informed their parent of what happened to our Son when they wrote, “Baez said another parent heard the same account from their child, who was a classmate of Baez’s son.” Also, why didn’t the KDH reporters not even report in the article that our Son when being dismissed after school was continually saying that, “Mrs. Miller was mean to him.” Both the KDH reporters were aware of this because I stated this to them. If a newspaper is going to report something they need to report the whole thing and not just snippets.
In addition to the KDH reporters and the article they wrote. The reporters stated, “Following the incident, Baez said school officials moved his soon to another classroom without informing Baez, which he said is a violation of state law.” As reporters wouldn’t you want to verify the veracity of my statement? Well let me make it easy for KDH.
I sent an email on April 17, 2023, to the then Interim KISD Superintendent, Megan Bradley, which stated the following:
-----Start of Email Except-----
Second, to have our Son reassigned to another classroom and teacher without contacting us and conferring with us is unacceptable and against what is in accordance with (IAW) the Texas Statutes Education Code. His reassignment was without our knowledge and approval and was already decided by the SES leadership team prior to us meeting with the SES leadership team on the morning of February 10. Now before we get into semantics, because no one is going to insult my intelligence, I do understand that within the Texas Statutes Education Code, when 'Bullying' is referenced it addresses it between student(s) to student(s). However, 'Bullying' is 'Bullying' no matter who is conducting the 'Bullying'. As for 'Bullying', has the meaning assigned in Texas Statutes Education Code, Section 37.0832:
Sec. 37.0832. BULLYING PREVENTION POLICIES AND PROCEDURES. (a) In this section:
(1) "Bullying": (A) means a single significant act or a pattern of acts by one or more students directed at another student that exploits an imbalance of power and involves engaging in written or verbal expression, expression through electronic means, or physical conduct that satisfies the applicability requirements provided by Subsection (a-1), and that: (i) has the effect or will have the effect of physically harming a student, damaging a student's property, or placing a student in reasonable fear of harm to the student's person or of damage to the student's property; (ii) is sufficiently severe, persistent, or pervasive enough that the action or threat creates an intimidating, threatening, or abusive educational environment for a student; (iii) materially and substantially disrupts the educational process or the orderly operation of a classroom or school; or (iv) infringes on the rights of the victim at school; and
Texas Statutes Education Code, Section 37.0832, is quite clear that what occurred to our Son was a clear and deliberate act of "Bullying" that our Son experienced from his teacher, Mrs. Miller, the very person who is responsible for protecting him and his fellow students from this form of harassment and abuse.
Third, to make matters even worse, not only was our Son removed and reassigned from his classroom to another classroom and teacher without contacting us, conferring with us, without our knowledge and having our approval, is unacceptable and against what is IAW the Texas Statutes Education Code, Section 25.0342, which states the following:
Sec. 25.0342. TRANSFER OF STUDENTS WHO ARE VICTIMS OF OR HAVE ENGAGED IN BULLYING.
(a) In this section, "bullying" has the meaning assigned by Section 37.0832.
(b) On the request of a parent or other person with authority to act on behalf of a student who is a victim of bullying, the board of trustees of a school district or the board's designee shall transfer the victim to: (1) another classroom at the campus to which the victim was assigned at the time the bullying occurred; or (2) a campus in the school district other than the campus to which the victim was assigned at the time the bullying occurred.
(b-1) The board of trustees of a school district may transfer the student who engaged in bullying to: (1) another classroom at the campus to which the victim was assigned at the time the bullying occurred; or (2) a campus in the district other than the campus to which the victim was assigned at the time the bullying occurred, in consultation with a parent or other person with authority to act on behalf of the student who engaged in bullying.
(b-2) Section 37.004 applies to a transfer under Subsection (b-1) of a student with a disability who receives special education services.
(c) The board of trustees or the board's designee shall verify that a student has been a victim of bullying before transferring the student under this section.
(d) The board of trustees or the board's designee may consider past student behavior when identifying a bully.
(e) The determination by the board of trustees or the board's designee is final and may not be appealed.
(f) A school district is not required to provide transportation to a student who transfers to another campus under Subsection (b)(2).
(g) Section 25.034 does not apply to a transfer under this section.
We, as the 'Parents' of our Son, would like to know who requested the reassignment of our Son to another classroom on campus because it definitely was not us and it was definitely decided prior to the SES leadership team meeting with us on the morning of February 10. If anyone should have been removed and reassigned from the classroom by the SES leadership team, it should have been the very teacher, Mrs. Miller, who harassed, abused and bullied our Son. The appropriate action that should have taken place on February 10, after us, the parents of the student who was harassed, abused and bullied by his teacher made the SES leadership team aware of the matter, was to take "swift and immediate action by removing the teacher from the classroom" as it was rightfully done by the school principal at EHMS.
-----End of Email Except-----
BTW, does it not state that, “On the request of a parent or other person with authority to act on behalf of a student who is a victim of bullying, the board of trustees of a school district or the board's designee shall transfer the victim to: (1) another classroom at the campus to which the victim was assigned at the time the bullying occurred.”
For the record, neither parent requested or other person with authority to act on behalf of our son requested the transfer to another classroom and I am also sure that the board of trustees of KISD or a designee of the board was involved in the transfer of our son to another classroom at the Skipcha campus.
KDH, what else do you need to show that what occurred to our Son should not have occurred and that KISD definitely needs to owe up to this fubar of a situation and hold those responsible and accountable for allowing this matter to even get this far. Because the truth is, the facts are there that our Son was harassed, abused and bullied by his teacher and that the school then tried to cover it up and the district then did not handle or truly gave any importance to this matter as it should have done. Because of everything that I just listed, the new KISD Superintendent should show the KISD community that she will take the responsibility to hold everyone who failed our Son and this Family responsible and accountable for their failure with this matter.
My question is why are we now at 154 days since our Son was harassed, abused and bullied at Skipcha Elementary School by his kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Miller, when she in anger maliciously pulled our Son’s chair from underneath him which resulted in our Son falling to the ground and hurting himself and then he was sat in a corner of the class facing towards the wall and away from his classmates and no one in the KISD leadership has taken the appropriate action to hold anyone accountable and responsible for the actions of Mrs. Miller and the inactions of both the Skipcha leadership team and the KISD leadership team regarding this incident at both the Skipcha Elementary School level and at the District level.
The KISD community was guaranteed transparency by the District, to include KISD Board of Trustees members and the KISD leadership team which starts at the very top with the KISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey. Now is time for the District to prove this to the KISD community and KDH to press them about transparency.
Sir, I applaud and respect your desire to protect your son.
...
However, the overlords of KILL'EM don't care.
...
The overlords ONLY act when their pockets are filled with loot.
...
Have you considered home schooling?
...
Have you discussed private schooling with your spouse?
...
Don't think any governmental body TODAY cares about you, yours, mine, or anyone's; EXCEPT theirs!
...
To paraphrase Smokey the Bear, "Only you and your spouse can protect yours. Don't rely on the government to help or protect you or yours. Rely on government to investigate, harass, annoy, arrest, and tax you into poverty."
The overlords have no interest in hearing your problems.
...
Overlords care nothing about your challenges.
...
Overlords only desire your moola.
...
Overlords are best ignored and/or shunned.
