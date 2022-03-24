Power was fully restored to four Killeen Independent School District campuses Thursday afternoon.
Cedar Valley Elementary, Maude Moore Wood Elementary, Timber Ridge Elementary, and Liberty Hill Middle School all experienced power outages early Thursday afternoon, according to a Killeen ISD Facebook post.
Power was restored at all campuses by 3:17 p.m. Thursday, KISD's Facebook post said.
