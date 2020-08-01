Edging closer to the start of a new school year, Killeen ISD drivers and warehouse workers began the day before sunrise, sorting, loading and distributing special deliveries of important supplies.
At the KISD Distribution Center Tuesday, about 25 employees divided supplies from 80 pallets for a pair of school district drivers to deliver to schools.
In the weeks leading to the start of school, the distribution center will receive about 800 pallets of school supplies and 43 pallets of protective gear including face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.
At each of KISD’s 50-plus schools, campus employees will divide the supplies for distribution to families.
As part of the state and district efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Texas Education Agency is providing personal protective equipment to school districts and KISD is providing school supplies for families.
The district distribution center receives about two truckloads a day, the equivalent of about 80 pallets and drivers ship the goods to schools as they come, said Coordinator for the Distribution Center Adam Eccleston.
“We stopped our normal operations to do this,” he said. The normal pace at the warehouse follows a “store, issue and receive” process.
“Today, we’re only issuing items to campuses,” he said as workers prepped boxes and drivers filled their trucks to complete the first of two and maybe three loads for the day.
“I’m extremely proud of our personnel, the work ethic. We don’t have time to relax. We’re moving at warp speed. The important push this week is getting out the PPE. That’s the high priority.”
Teachers return to campus Tuesday. In-person instruction for those who choose it begins Sept. 8 under current county health department guidelines. All students are set to begin instruction virtually Aug. 17.
Along with protective gear and the loads of school supplies for families, the distribution center receives and distributes furniture, which is accelerating with this year’s opening of the new Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights and the re-modeled Killeen High School.
KISD’s school supply list is accessible at the following:
Updates on KISD’s Return to Learn plans are available at https://www.killeenisd.org/rtl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.