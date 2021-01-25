When 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poet, took to the podium in Washington D.C. last week, one local professor said she found herself watching in awe.
“I have to convince people outside my field that literature matters, and then she recited, and I sat there for a moment and realized she’s demonstrating at that moment how literature and words matter -- she lives and breathes the significance of literature,” Texas A&M - Central Texas Assistant Professor of English Stephanie Tavera said Monday.
On a sunny Jan. 20, Gorman recited “The Hill We Climb” a poem written specifically for the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. with the inaugural theme “America United” in mind. Gorman followed in the footsteps of five inaugural American poets including Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Miller Williams, Elizabeth Alexander, and Richard Blanco.
Tavera said Gorman’s reading of the poem reminded her of that of a musical performer.
“I used to play piano, I still do a little bit, but I’ve always admired those pianists who just sit down, and play, and it almost takes over their whole body where they’re moving and swaying with the music – she reminds me of that, poetry fills her body and comes out through her movement,” she said.
In true English professor fashion, Tavera said she quickly printed off a copy of the poem to annotate. In doing so, she marveled at Gorman’s use of alliteration and internal rhymes.
“There was one particular stanza where she used seven ‘C’ sounds – ‘to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man,’” Tavera said. “It’s almost like she’s grabbing your attention, to call out to the listener to be committed to the country, to literally commit, and to be all in, to the experience of American citizenship.”
A scholar of American Literature, Tavera is in the middle of writing a book due out Sept. 2022 about American female writers of medical fiction. She said Gorman’s poem really hit home about the importance of words and their effect on humanity.
“Part of my argument in my current chapter that I’m writing for my book - the chapter on hysteria - deals with language play and how language can shape our reality,” she said. “The kind of language we use really does matter, because it literally influences how we think, then how we behave, and it trickles down into how we relate to others. She’s (Gorman) trying to change the rhetoric of our nation right now – the idea of not throwing shade at one another, moving away from the insults, and the lies, and the gaslighting and moving towards more positive and hopeful language or rhetoric. That really stuck with me.”
Tavera noted that such a big change will take time.
“It’s going to take a while to change that cultural narrative,” she said. “The stories that we tell about who we are and how we fit into the world around us, our belief system and ideologies, they don’t change overnight. It starts with changing how we use our language. It’s like that phrase ‘fake it until you make it’ – you say something until you believe it. The minute we start changing our language, even if we don’t believe in what we’re saying just yet, eventually we come around to it because the language shapes our perspective and our mindset. I think that’s where she is coming from.”
Gorman’s work reminded Tavera of famous poets from the Harlem Renaissance including Langston Hughes and fellow inaugural poet Maya Angelou.
Tavera said she hopes Gorman’s poetic message will impact the nation for the better.
“That’s what it’s like to live in historic moments, they literally forge us, they shape us, and change who we are both individually and communally,” she said. “I hope that that is what this poem eventually does – that the poem forges us, that it shapes us into a different mindset for the future.”
To read Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” in its entirety visit https://bit.ly/3c5gQdA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.