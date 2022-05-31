More than 400 Copperas Cove High School seniors walked on the stage and received their diplomas at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton last Friday night May 27.
All of their hard work and accomplishments over the past four years were acknowledged for one night, as their loved ones and friends watched them receive their diplomas these seniors’ lives changed forever on that night.
Following the ceremony, some seniors went home to prepare for a different kind of celebration. Many seniors went home to pack a few things so that they could enjoy their night of fun and celebration with their friends and other seniors at the Project Graduation 2021-2022.
Project Graduation was started more than forty years ago. The event was created as a safe place where graduating seniors could come together in a controlled and safe environment and spend the night hanging out with their friends, and possibly make new ones. The night was spent at Copperas Cove Junior High School after they had to move the event from Copperas Cove High School due to power issues.
The school had many activities for the seniors to do, such as laser tag, karaoke, bull riding, and many others. Food and refreshments were provided by many local area businesses, and local businesses and private donors donated prizes and money to help make the event a huge success. The event lasted from 11 p.m. Friday night to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
