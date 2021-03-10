During a marathon, seven-hour school board meeting Tuesday night, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft discussed a proposal to add 30 minutes to the KISD school day, but made clear the suggestion lacked the support of the administration.
“If we start this on March 22, when we’ve returned from spring break, this will, in essence, gain almost 3 days of the lost instruction from the Texas Ice Age,” Craft told the school board. “Though, I think this is an important question, is the juice worth the squeeze?”
Board member Shelley Wells originally requested the district look into such a proposal as a means to close learning gaps during the Feb. 23 board meeting. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3cbWkpU.
During the board meeting — which started at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ended shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday — not a single board member, including Wells, expressed support for the 30-minute-a-day extension.
Craft highlighted the challenges an additional half hour would cause KISD staff and students.
“One of the major concerns that I have is this is going to push our bus traffic into the 5 to 6 p.m. rush hour time period — and there is a difference,” Craft said. “I’m sure you’ve probably been in and around the Bunny Trail area right around the time school ends, I think that gets exacerbated when we start mixing in the 5 or 6 o’clock traffic around town.”
In addition to transportation, budget and scheduling complications, Craft noted many area daycares have required pick-up times which would likely add another layer of scheduling difficulties for parents and teachers.
“Again, we’re fixing to have an impact across 44,000 students and 30,000 households, and then every program that is associated to KISD,” he said. “I have a hard time bringing this recommendation to the board for ratification, because I just don’t know gaining those three days is worth this particular venture.”
Board member Marvin Rainwater said such a proposal, if adopted by the board, would “do far more harm than it’d do good.”
“I think it’d show a grave disregard for classroom teachers and school administrators, who would now have to take a schedule that’s been changed, and changed, and changed again, and now, one week after spring break, we decide to hand them another burden,” Rainwater said. “I just don’t see a need to do it.”
Craft told the board that Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath approved the district’s Missed School Days waiver on Monday, allowing the district to end the school year without having to make up the days missed during February’s severe winter storm.
The school day extension agenda item was slated to have action taken on it Tuesday evening, but without the district administration’s recommendation, or a motion from a board member, the agenda item was instead just for information purposes only.
Other items discussed during the seven-hour meeting included:
• COVID-19 employee vaccination and public health guide update
• School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) recommendations
• Teacher incentive allotment: Local teacher designation system
• Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning: Utilization of state compensatory education funds
• Staffing allocations for the 2021-2022 school year
• Administrative procedures related to due process for KISD employees
To view Tuesday’s full KISD school board agenda and attachments visit https://bit.ly/3cbBp6m.
