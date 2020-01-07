Rezoning

John Craft, the superintendent of KISD talks to the crowd during the districts’s first middle school rezoning meeting on Tuesday.

A new middle school under construction is prompting a reshuffling of students attending eight other middle schools in the Killeen Independent School District.

KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district will be eliminating portable buildings at the middle school level with the opening of the new Nolan Middle School on Warriors Path in Harker Heights, if the rezoning is approved by the district’s board of trustees.

