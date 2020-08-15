ADHD, also known as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is often misunderstood or misdiagnosed, which can result in a lifelong struggle to pay attention.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes ADHD as the most common neurodevelopmental disorder of childhood. But it is a widespread misconception that the condition only affects children.
While many patients get their diagnosis as children, the condition can last into adulthood.
Eugene C. Waters, clinical psychologist at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, explained that the condition could affect adults differently than children.
“There are similarities in children and adults, but adults may have been able to mask or hide the symptoms until difficulties in relationships, both at work and personally, begin to occur,” he said.
Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, be overly active, and act without thinking about the consequences.
“Childhood symptoms may have gone undiagnosed or written off as ‘just being a kid,’ as there is developmental truth to that,” Waters said. “However, if the symptoms persist, increasing concerns about how they interfere with daily life and relationships will be noticed.”
Adults with ADHD can suffer in a slightly different way.
“Symptoms include a variety of behaviors including procrastination, difficulty sustaining attention, lack of organization, lack of motivation,” Waters said.
Adult patients can also experience impatience, general restlessness, the inability to sit still and become angry quickly.
Although causes and risk factors for ADHD are still unknown, scientists recently discovered genetics plays an important role.
“Genetics contribute to chemical and structural differences in the ADHD person’s brain,” Waters said. “Current research disputes that ADHD is caused by poor parenting, falls or head injury, traumatic life events, video games and TV, food additives or allergies, or excess sugar.”
Studies also don’t support the popular opinion that social and environmental factors such as poverty or family chaos cause ADHD.
While dealing with ADHD can be a lifelong struggle to pay attention in all areas of life, finding the right treatment can help tremendously.
To find the best treatment, patients need to confront their condition and work closely with an expert to reach breakthroughs.
“Evaluation by a professional, such as a psychologist or psychiatrist, is the first step,” Waters said. “If the diagnosis is confirmed, there are medications and treatment options available, and a combination of medication and therapy is the recommended treatment. “
Standard treatment approaches include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, mindfulness, ADHD coaching and dialectical behavior therapy.
Waters also suggested patients join the Attention Deficit Disability Association online to find more information and be able to connect with others.
