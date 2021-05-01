One new face will join the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees after voters elected Cullen Mills and reelected board president JoAnn Purser to fill the Place 6 and Place 7 seats respectively.
PLACE 6
Newly elected Place 6 board member Cullen Mills, 37, of Killeen, will effectively replace retired longtime board member Minerva Trujillo, after he solidified his win Saturday night. Mills beat opponent Riakos “Rock” Adams by 425 votes.
Mills, a 2002 Harker Heights High School graduate, is the husband of KISD employee, parent educator, Erin Mills, and owner of family business Modern Appliance in Killeen. Mills graduated from University of North Texas with a degree in business administration. Mills will join the other six board members at the upcoming May 11th board meeting.
A total of 2,018 voters cast their ballots in favor of Mills, while 1,593 voted for his opponent Riakos Adams.
“It’s nice to have this over with and I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Mills said Saturday evening.
Mills said he was going to celebrate at home with his wife and children Saturday evening.
Adams offered his congratulations to his opponent Saturday evening.
“I’m not a negative or mud-slinging candidate so I want to wish him the best of luck, but I’m still going to be involved,” Adams said Saturday night.
Adams did say the school district needs to do a better job informing voters of school board elections in the future.
“I will say that there are some voting issues that we need to address,” Adams said. “There were confused voters and there was literally no information put out about the election except by the candidates. I’m not saying that that’s the reason why I lost, but we have to do a better job informing voters.”
PLACE 7
KISD board president and longtime board member JoAnn Purser will retain her Place 7 seat after winning her fourth school board election Saturday.
Purser beat opponent Lan Carter by 644 votes.
Purser, 58, of Killeen, is a 1980 graduate of Killeen High School. She is the owner of Purser Homes, a construction company, and Bentina Rentals property management company. Purser has been a Killeen ISD school board member since 2012. Prior to that, she served one-term on the Killeen City Council.
A total of 2,148 voters cast their ballots in favor of Purser, while 1,504 voted for Carter.
“I am very excited that the voters have shown me an expression of confidence,” Purser said Saturday evening. “I will to the utmost of my ability earn the continued support that they have shown me. I am really looking forward to this next term and I really believe we’re going to do some great things in our school district. I want to thank Lan for reminding me how much I love my community because she challenged me and made me step up and realize how much I really do want to be a public servant.”
Purser celebrated at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza with her family and grandchildren, Jackson King, 7, and Catherine King, 5.
Opponent Lan Carter offered her support to her opponent Saturday evening.
“I want to say ‘Congratulations,’ and I hope that they (the school board members) remember that they are there for the kids and the staff, and that they keep them in mind when they vote,” Carter said.
The next school board meeting will take place Tuesday, May 11.
