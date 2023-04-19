If you like to support the arts — and the taste of chicken fingers — there is a fundraiser with these ingredients happening in Harker Heights Thursday evening.
The fundraiser will be raising funds for the Chaparral High School orchestra.
This event will take place at the Raising Cane’s in Harker Heights, 335 Knight’s Way, from 4 to 9 p.m. When you mention the fundraiser at the register, Cane’s will donate 15% of those sales to the orchestra program, according to flyer promoting the event.
“We have several groups partaking in fundraisers of this kind across the district. Typically, flyers like this are shared to encourage people to dine at the restaurant and a portion of the proceeds go to the organization.” Killeen ISD’s spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald.
Raising Cane’s has been serving the community with partnerships for 25 years.
“Being actively involved in our communities is a part of who we are and dates back to the early days of Cane’s. We are serving more than craveable chicken finger meals — we are serving our communities,” stated Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder, on the restaurant chain’s website.
When asked how people may apply to do fundraisers with the company in the future, LeeAnn Ray, the area leader of marketing for Cane’s, stated, “They go to our website and fill out a request at www.canesandcommunity.com.”
