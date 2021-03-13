For 117 years of age, the great Dr. Seuss is surprisingly active.
Though Theodor Seuss Geisel died in 1991 at age 87, the passage of time, a pandemic and a historic ice storm didn’t stop students and staff across Killeen ISD from pausing to celebrate.
Mostly, the celebrations involved reading a book or classroom activities involving words. There were also bright colors, hats made of paper and lots of people dressed as fanciful creatures — all in all something the iconic author would likely appreciate.
At Douse Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Toishema Holly directed her students to spell three-letter words ending with the letters “at.”
“It’s an opportunity to take advantage of their love of learning,” she said as she helped students paste together tall paper hats containing the words they spelled.
The day of Seuss, March 2, officially called Read Across America Day, transforms into a celebration of all kinds of reading, all kinds of books and all kinds of learning.
The Douse Elementary kindergarten teacher dressed as a mouse holding a cookie, depicting a certain book about what happens when you start giving a mouse a snack.
It’s a book similar to Seuss’ famous ones that utilize patterns and rhyming that young students gravitate to, she said. “He uses nonsense words in a creative way,” said Holly. “Kids get excited about making those words rhyme.”
Douse Elementary Librarian Susan Sebeck likes to use the annual day of reading to invite community leaders to read to students. This year, Killeen ISD administrators read a variety of books to students.
Superintendent John Craft read to fifth-graders “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” and facilitated discussion about the students’ journey through a challenging year and the excitement of going to middle school in a few months.
At Skipcha Elementary School Thursday, a pair of school leaders read “Green Eggs and Ham” to kindergarten students and pointed out the lesson about trying something before passing judgement.
Pre-kindergarten teacher Valerie Hinshaw brought samples of green eggs and ham for her students to try if they desired.
“It’s about getting excited about reading,” she said. Rhyming is a difficult concept for young children to grasp but reading a Dr. Seuss book daily for a week helps.
“His books use a lot of nonsense words and that helps them hear how it rhymes,” the teacher said. “This whole week we focus on rhyming.”
School librarians appreciate any additional opportunity to motivate reading and recognize the vaulted role of Dr. Seuss.
In the 1950s, Sebeck said, Geisel began writing children’s books at the request of publishers because the literary offerings at that time were so limited.
Books like “Cat in the Hat” brought rhyming, sight words and silly, creative characters into libraries in a fresh, entertaining way that charged the imaginations of children of all ages.
“It’s the rhyming and the non-traditional animals,” the Douse Elementary librarian said, that appeal to children of multiple generations.
Bringing in community guests, she said, shows students that everyone reads.
“Sometimes a child will come to the library and say, ‘Oh, I don’t like to read,’” she said. “I like to tell them they just haven’t found the right book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.