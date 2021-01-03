Magic is the word one educator used to describe the scene playing out in the West Ward Elementary School cafeteria.
Ten days before Christmas Day, a group of elves called Salas Team Realty made their annual visit to the downtown Killeen school, distributing gifts to every student.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, the real estate firm staff members worked with school administrators on a safe, simple distribution system.
For two hours, 300 pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders cycled through the cafeteria, where holiday music played and guests cheered their arrival.
Students walked past tables where they found specific wrapped gifts, then sat as a class, where they opened their gifts together. They also posed for pictures with Santa on the school stage and on cue said a loud thank you.
“We had to adjust logistics this year, but the spirit was the same,” said Shelly Salas.
The local company has for three years shopped, purchased and wrapped gifts for every student at West Ward Elementary School. They also bring snacks for staff members.
Normally, the real estate team members deliver to each classroom one at a time. This year, the students cycled through the cafeteria, moving through quickly and back to class, providing time for cleaning between each group.
A drive-through version of the gift-giving is scheduled for the school’s virtual learners.
Company operators Luis and Shelly Salas, as always, joined about 45 of their team members in the distribution effort, along with the West Ward administrative staff members.
“Seeing their joy,” said Luis Salas, “seeing so many of them, it fills our hearts.”
“We know that 2020 has been crazy, but we wanted to bring some normalcy,” said Shelly Salas. “It’s something we all look forward to — the children, the teachers and us.”
“We want them to know they have a partner who cares,” said Luis Salas.
In fact, the local real estate company is already planning next year’s event, when they will be ready to give twice as much with the opening of the new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier Avenue, which will consolidate West Ward and the former East Ward.
Second-grade teachers John Tarver and Samantha Heckathorn said they loved to see their students smile and loved that they witnessed generosity in action.
“They are getting to see someone willing to come and to give,” said Heckathorn. “For me, seeing the smiles on their faces. That’s what it’s about.”
“It has given our kids a chance to experience Christmas,” said Tarver. “They can see what it is for someone to give and hopefully they will remember this and give to others. It was exciting to see their faces light up.”
Principal Tammy Thornhill made sure that teachers kept the day of giving a surprise. She was thrilled at the new setup because she got to see it all.
“It’s the best day of the year,” she said. “Look. This is magic. I think it’s just as much for us as it is for them.”
