Registration for summer courses at the Central Texas College (CTC) central campus in Killeen opens Monday. Returning students who have a degree plan on file may then register using the CTC WebAdvisor system on the school’s website. New students must first complete the admissions process before registering online. The admissions application is available online at the CTC website.
For summer I five-week and 10-week classes which begin June 1, registration on will be open through May 31. The summer II semester is a five-week term which starts July 6. The registration deadline is July 5.
CTC’s Evening/Weekend College program offers Friday and Saturday classes in five-week terms. The summer I five-week Friday semester begins June 5 and the registration deadline is June 4. The Saturday class semester starts June 6 and the registration deadline is June 5. Summer II five week Friday classes begin July 10 and Saturday classes start July 11. Registration deadlines are June 5 and July 10 respectively.
Registration is currently open for spring semester online courses with a start date of April 20. Registration for all summer online courses starts April 6. The first summer online courses start May 26 with a registration deadline of May 21. In June, online courses start June 1 (registration deadline May 28) and June 15 (registration deadline June 11). In July, online classes start July 6 (registration deadline July 2) and July 20 (registration deadline July 16). There is no late registration for online classes.
Students who need academic advising assistance can email CTC staff members who are currently working remotely.
