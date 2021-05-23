The Central Texas College Continuing Education department has opened registration for its annual College for Kids classes. The program offers a variety of entertaining yet educational classes throughout the summer directed to youngsters five years to high school-age. Several new classes and returning favorites mix fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, computers, arts and crafts, life skills, robotics, cooking and science.
Some of the new immediate upcoming classes are Code Explorers ages 6 to 8: As an introduction to the world of programming, student explorers will use their creativity to solve a series of web-based coding challenges. Each lesson builds fluency in essential digital skills needed for the future. At the end of the class, students will receive access to the interactive learning platform to continue their coding journey at home. The class is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 1 through June 4. The cost is $229.
ROBLOX Makers, ages 8 to 14: Using the power of ROBLOX Studio, students will learn how to build 3D models and create an adventure in your ROBLOX® world. Bring characters to life with unique animations you design. Student-created projects will be available on a password-protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family. The class for 8 to 11-year-olds is from June 7 to June 10 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the class for 12 to 14-year-olds is from June 7 to June 10 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost for either class is $229.
Cerebro: A Window into the Brain, ages 7 to 12: Cerebro empowers young Latinx youth and families to learn more about the brain’s structure and function, increase their knowledge of diverse neuroscience-related career options and encourage Latinx youth to consider them as viable and exciting careers paths. Exciting hands-on activities explore STEM concepts. Role models in the STEM and Latinx community will visit with participants and share their exciting work. The program culminates in a family fiesta that celebrates their learning. The class is Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $75.
Reach Through Art, ages 10 and up: This class encourages students to seize the opportunity to be empowered with empathy and strategies on staying safe. The two key objectives are empowering students with strategies to navigate the vulnerabilities in their lives so they can stay safe and nurturing the development of empathy so they are empowered to help others. Students will conquer the objectives by creating art such as an interactive exercise on how they view themselves and then complete an abstract eye art project. The class is from June 7 to June 11 from 1 to 2 p.m., the cost is $85.
Build It! is for ages 7 to 12: There are so many wonderful building materials kids can use as construction items. This class is hands-down, hands-on fun for the beginning builder. Projects include a small bird house and other items that can be built with simple tools beyond blocks. The class is Friday, June 4, from noon to 2:30 p.m., The cost is $49.
Stick It! is for ages 5 to 12: Spark your creativity while creating your own stickers. Stickers are a great way to express your beliefs, interests and style. Students will create their own unique stickers from start to finish. The class is Friday, June 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the cost is $49.
Sew Fun for ages 5 to 12: In this beginning sewing class, students will gain the skills they need to allow sewing to be a creative outlet. They will hand stitch their own projects to take home with them. The class is Saturday, June 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., the cost is $35.
Suds Up! Soapmaking for ages 5 to 12: Students will be able to add their own scents and colors to make unique soapy creations such as squishy soap, soap jellies, geode soap and more. The class is Saturday, June 19 from noon to 2:30 p.m., the cost is $35.
Some of the upcoming returning favorite classes are Bathroom, Backyard and Kitchen Magic for ages 5 and older, from June 14 to June 17; Slippery, Slimy Science, ages 5 and older, June 1 through June 4; You Rock! Fossil Hunting in Central Texas, ages 5 and older, from June 7 to June 10; and Crafting Poetry, ages 6 to 12, on June 5.
For a complete schedule of College for Kids classes, visit www.ctcd.edu/ce and click the College for Kids tab or call 254-526-1586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.