The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is currently holding registration for the Clinical Medical Assistant cohort. The career development program begins June 28 and can lead to rewarding job opportunities in the health care field, according to a news release from the college. Students completing the cohort will be qualified to take the optional Medical Assistant Certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association.
Through the Clinical Medical Assistant cohort, students are trained to work in a physician’s office or clinic to help physicians carry out procedures, provide patient care, perform basic lab tests and administer medications. Learning objectives include identification of body parts and their functions, medical terminology, specimen collection, administration of oral and injectable medications and patient communication.
The cohort consists of five classes which must be taken in the order they are offered. The first is Medical Assistant Interpersonal Communication Skills which emphasizes the application of basic psychological principles and the study of behavior as they apply to special populations.
Topics include procedures for self-understanding and social adaptability in interpersonal communication with patients and co-workers in an ambulatory care setting, according to the release.
The second course is Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Assistants which focuses on the structure and function of human cells, tissues, organs and systems with an overview of common pathophysiology. That is followed by Medical Assistant Laboratory Procedures where students will learn about the application of governmental healthcare guidelines including specimen collection and handling, quality assurance and quality control.
The fourth course is Procedures in a Clinical Setting. It focuses on patient assessment, examination and treatment as directed by a physician. Learned skills include vital signs, collection and documentation of patient information, asepsis, office clinical procedures and other treatments as appropriate for ambulatory care settings.
The final segment of the cohort is Advanced Medical Assistant Technician Clinical which concentrates on theory and application of administration and clinical skills.
Students will also complete 80 clinical hours which can begin after passing both the hands-on and written mid-term exams or as soon as clinical placement is secured. Clinical placement is expected within three months of completing the lecture portion of class but may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the release.
The Clinical Medical Assistant cohort is offered Monday through Thursday, June 28 to Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. The cost is $2,695, plus the cost of textbooks and supplies. Students must be at least 18 years of age and possess a high school diploma or equivalent to apply.
To register or learn more about the Clinical Medical Assistant cohort or other career program offerings, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586 or go online to ctcd.edu/ce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.