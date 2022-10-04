A principal, and longtime Killeen ISD employee, was singled out during a school board meeting in which October was dubbed “Principals Month” districtwide.
Two family members and an advocate spoke before the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees during their Sept. 27 meeting about bullying concerns at Rancier Middle School, particularly with the school’s principal, Alan Gawryszewski.
Gawryszewski, a KISD employee for over two decades, is in his fifth year as principal at Rancier, according to his online KISD biography.
Harold VanArsdale, who identified himself as the second vice president of the Killeen NAACP, addressed the board on Sept. 27 on behalf of the family of a KISD student who alleges repeated bullying is going unaddressed.
“The student and her parent made a complaint against the principal of Rancier Middle School... concerning bullying and retaliation; and from what I understand your policy is that bullying is not allowed in the KISD, in the district, and that you all work hard to uphold it,” VanArsdale said. “... The reason why we’re carrying it further is that we don’t believe it (the bullying) is going to stop. This complaint started back last year, 2021, and it carried over to the new school year.”
VanArsdale said the middle school student is “scared and intimidated” by the principal due to his “physical size” and “hands-on approach to discipline.”
“All we had asked for was just a letter of apology that it won’t happen again but we didn’t get that,” he said. “So the (Killeen) NAACP decided to come and bring it to the board hoping we can get some kind of resolve. That’s it.”
The grandmother of the Rancier Middle School student followed VanArsdale at the podium before she was interrupted by board member JoAnn Purser.
“Mr. President, I’m concerned that we’re discussing a complaint about an employee specifically,” Purser said.
Board rules require members of the public to refrain from mentioning KISD employees by name during public forum.
Board president Brett Williams and Superintendent John Craft told the grandmother that public forum wasn’t the right place to discuss an ongoing grievance.
At the third grievance level, Craft said the family would have the opportunity to address the board formally.
Cherese Jordan, of Harker Heights, told the board her grievance against the middle school principal, originally filed during the previous school year, has yet to be resolved.
“As a parent, I feel like I’m running up against a wall trying to find a resolution with the investigative process,” Jordan said during the Sept. 27 KISD meeting. “... When I hear investigative process, I don’t hear a result, I just hear a door closed.”
In a public Facebook post from February, Jordan wrote about a 2021 incident involving her daughter and the Rancier Middle School principal. The post was shared again Sept. 28 with Jordan saying “multiple individuals” had reached out with their own stories about the principal over his more than 20 year “reign of terror.”
“She had just gotten up to leave the cafeteria a couple of SECONDS before the bell rang,” Jordan posted to Facebook in February. “He told her to come back (She was still by the doors with all of the other students) and she went to see him and that’s when he started yelling in her face, grabbing, pulling on her like a dog, pulling on her ID badge to where he was hurting her neck and was yanked downwards by her neck. All of this in front of other students and security cameras. He then noticed her cell phone and demanded for her to take it out of her pocket. She ask why and he responded, ‘So that I can make sure that you are not recording this.’ She did not give it to him. He then said that she had to go to rm 105 and will have ISS. She asked why and he responded, ‘Bcz I said so.’ He’s a Bully!!!”
In a board presentation honoring the principals of KISD’s 52 campuses and announcing October as “Principals Month”, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Manley said "The key to student success is a great school, and the key to a great school is a great principal.”
