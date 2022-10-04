The past two years have not been short on local education news coverage, with destructive historic Winter Storm Uri and the fatal impact of COVID-19 leading the headlines.
As COVID-19 infected school campuses during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year, the Killeen-Fort Hood community turned to the Herald for news regarding the virus’ spread.
When more than 40,000 Killeen Independent School District students and employees returned last fall, and COVID-19 cases skyrocketed, the Herald asked why the district was not publicly publishing its COVID-19 tracker as it had the year prior.
Following the Herald’s coverage of the issue, and a few citizen protests, the school district unveiled its 2021-22 COVID-19 tracker allowing parents, students and staff to see daily totals of reported COVID-19 cases at each of the district’s campuses in real time.
Metro Editor Lauren Dodd, the Herald’s education reporter, was the first to break news of KISD’s sweetheart deal with a former deputy superintendent accused of falsifying his doctoral transcript.
An education tip in September kicked off a year-long battle between the Herald and the school district over the newspaper’s right to the district’s top investigator’s reports examining employee claims of sexual harassment, toxic workplace environment, and dozens of other concerns.
The Texas Attorney General’s office ultimately sided with the Herald regarding the release of the public documents.
Thanks to the newspaper’s information request, the public learned details of dozens of KISD incidents long swept under the proverbial rug.
The Herald is taking part in National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8, seven days dedicated to highlighting newspapers across the country and the impact of local newspaper coverage on the communities they serve.
No, you do not get reliable information from KDH
