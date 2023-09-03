For years, Michele Carter worked diligently to get to where she is today.
Thirty-two years ago, she started her career at Central Texas College and was able to grow alongside the college over time.
“It has been an amazing journey. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing people,” she said during an interview with Herald at her office last week.
Carter is the first female and African American chancellor of CTC and is the school’s sixth chancellor, succeeding Jim Yeonopolus who retired Thursday.
After a two-month transitional period, Carter’s first official day as chancellor was Friday. Her base salary as chancellor starts at $315,000.
A 1985 Ellison High School graduate, was serving as CTC's deputy chancellor of finance and administration in May, when the college announced she would become the school's next chancellor.
Carter began her career at CTC more than 30 years ago as a receptionist, earning degrees and experience on the way.
“I had a couple of credits but no degree,” she said, recalling the time she started at CTC. “I then went on to be the contracting administrator and went up the whole contracting ladder at that time.”
Throughout her career, Carter earned promotions to several administrative and management positions. She also served as an adjunct professor, teaching Introduction to Business.
While working, Carter started her higher education pursuits at CTC in 1995, receiving an associate degree in general studies, a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Central Texas and Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University, which later transitioned into Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Carter later went on to earn a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and management from Capella University in 2015.
“What makes me so relatable to some of our students and staff is that when I started, I worked full time. I was a wife and a mother, then I was divorced and a single parent, then I decided to go back to school and get my degree,” Carter said.
“I’m such an advocate and cheerleader for our students. They are coming in from every point of life. That is one thing I love about this institution, no matter where you are on your journey you can jump in anytime.”
In 2020, Carter was named the school’s first-ever chief diversity officer with a mission of providing an equitable educational opportunity for students and an inclusive environment for the college community.
During that time, she led CTC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing a cross-functional workgroup of campus professionals and developing procedures and guidelines to maintain the safety of the college community.
She was also responsible for the successful restructuring of the school’s College Development and Foundation Department resulting in increased opportunities for students to attend college.
Priorities
“My top priority for the institution as the chancellor — in addition to the school’s strategic plan — is student success. Number two is investing into the professional development of our people. People don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care. There is no better way to say you care than investing in them and creating opportunities. And number three is being an excellent partner to the community who brought us here,” Carter said.
“My vision is that Central Texas College is a premier institution of higher education that provides innovation, instruction and operations to support the needs of our students, our workforce and our community.”
One of her goals as chancellor is to expand the current workforce programs that CTC offers in a way to boost enrollment.
“We have a few programs that have embedded industry certifications but I want to add more,” she said.
CTC has 15,000 students enrolled during the 2022-2023 school year.
Carter says that on top of enrollment, she wants to focus on getting students across the finish line, whatever that may look like for them.
“It’s not just about enrollment but about the number of students who complete their degrees and sustaining them on their journey,” she said. “My focus is getting students across that line and to remove all obstacles that are preventing them from doing that.”
Transparency
When it comes to transparency, Carter said she doesn’t see any option to not be transparent.
“As a public institution funded in part by taxpayer dollars I don’t believe transparency is an option and I have no issue with it. If you ask me for something, unless I can’t legally give it to you, I will give it to you. Transparency is important to gain the trust for the community and your constituents,” she said.
Carter tries to interact with the student body and staff not just as a chancellor but as a friend and mentor.
“Whenever there is an event or something happening on campus I go mingle with the students. I try to engage in conversation with them and half of them don’t know who I am. I get to observe them and I can see how they feel about being here.”
When discussing concerns, she has noticed that students consider campus safety a high priority.
“Based on what we saw with the pandemic and what is happening with school and campus violence, it is mainly safety,” she said. “We have an amazing police department and we have licensed police officers here on campus that do an amazing job providing 24/7 support. I’m not concerned in a sense that I think they are unsafe, but just in a sense to keep them safe.”
So far, Carter has received good feedback from the Killeen community and CTC students and faculty about her new position as the school’s top demonstrative leader.
“The students’ reaction, when I do engage with them, has been very positive. The community as a whole has also been very supportive,” Carter said.
In 1965, the residents of Central Texas voted to establish a community college district to serve western Bell and Coryell counties and the surrounding area, including Fort Cavazos, known then as Fort Hood. The campus was constructed on 560 acres of land donated by Fort Cavazos and with funds supplied through a local $2 million bond, according to CTC.
Construction on the buildings began in January 1967, and the college was officially dedicated by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in December of 1967.
“I would like to thank the community for the continued support not just for me but for Central Texas College,” Carter said. “It was the people of this community who decided we needed a college. I’m so grateful for those people who decided we needed to exist and their support.”
