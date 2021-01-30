A law enforcement officer so committed that he requires a partner to remind him to eat, drink and sleep.
That’s the way Killeen ISD police officer Quirino Villegas described his partner Sauron, the school district police department’s canine officer.
The 3-year-old male German Shepherd had no trouble keeping the attention of audience members ranging from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade Monday at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School.
The officers — human and canine — launched a week of lessons scheduled at the school aimed at safety. Similar efforts were held throughout KISD during its annual Safety Week.
During two presentations in the school cafeteria, Villegas explained to students the unique relationship between the pair and his multi-faceted role caring for an animal that shares his home, vehicle and much of his life.
Maude Moore Wood Assistant Principal Amber Dibble said the week of safety-centered activities are meant to cover a broad gamut of topics students might encounter at school and throughout the community.
Besides the visit from KISD police, she said the school was also hosting the Killeen Fire Department and that school counselors and the librarian would address issues related to gangs, stranger danger and internet safety geared according to age.
“He and I have to go to school daily and weekly,” Villegas said to students.
Every day, the officer said, he and the canine work together on commands and obedience. At least once a week, the pair train with other officers to work through issues.
The canine, Sauron, is trained as a detection and apprehension animal, so he can sniff out contraband like drugs and also hold a subject in place.
As the human officer talked, the dog frequently eyed one of his two toys and when allowed, was quick to catch it or, when commanded, to drop it.
The school district acquired the dog a year ago. He is native to Holland and is trained to respond to commands in Dutch. He has been in training from 8 weeks of age and he lives for the job, which seems to closely resemble play.
“He gives 100% all the time until nothing is left,” said Villegas. “I have to teach him to stop so he will eat, drink and sleep.”
The officer said he wanted students to understand that he and his colleagues are only around to help and that anyone can ask them for assistance.
“We are here for them,” he said, “for their safety.”
On Tuesday, Killeen firefighters showed students at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School the gear and tools they use to battle fires.
Firefighter Joshua Menix reminded students to call 911 only in a true emergency and told them not to hide from emergency personnel during a fire or other emergency scenario.
Other schools are conducting safety poster contests, reviewing bus and playground safety and discussing digital citizenship and other topics.
