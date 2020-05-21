On Saturday, the Salado High School 2020 senior class will enjoy a parade celebrating graduation.
The event is being put together by the parents of seniors, according to Michael Novotny, the superintendent of Salado Independent School District.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at the high school, go along some city streets, do a loop around the football field and end at the high school.
Salado High will hold a graduation ceremony 7:30 p.m. June 13 at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
