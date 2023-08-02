School supplies

Glue sticks, rulers, notebooks, crayons, pencils, scissors and backpacks are some of the items available for tax-free purchase during the state’s sales tax holiday.

 Herald/MARIANNE LIJEWSKI

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Aug. 11-13.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.