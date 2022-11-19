U.S. 190 construction

Trucks carrying heavy concrete beams line up between Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive in Killeen in 2015. The Central Texas College truck driving program includes 40 hours of classroom instruction and 170 hours of practical and behind-the-wheel training.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

Central Texas College was recently awarded funds through the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education Grant program which enables the school’s Continuing Education program to offer scholarships. Qualified students can obtain a Class A or Class B CDL license at the completion of the 210-hour, four-week course.

The truck driving program includes 40 hours of classroom instruction and 170 hours of practical and behind-the-wheel training. Students can enroll in either the Class A, Class (Automatic) or the Class B commercial driver’s license program. A Class A license authorizes an individual to drive a single vehicle with 26,001 pounds or more, semi-trucks or any Class B or C vehicle. The Class A (automatic) program can be completed in two weeks (120 hours). Students only learn how to drive an automatic truck. This licensure authorizes drivers to operate a single vehicle with 26,001 pounds or more, a single vehicle such as a tow truck or dump truck, a bus with a seating capacity of 24 passengers or more including the driver and any Class C vehicle.

