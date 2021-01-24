Facing a nationwide pandemic with no end in sight and the additional cost of operating schools in this unprecedented time, local school districts are also grappling with the potential loss of funding at a time when students and educators are in need of more support, not less.
Texas schools are funded from the state based on average daily classroom attendance numbers, a combination of both virtual and in-person students. But the impact of the coronavirus has taken a toll on those daily attendance numbers. Texas schools are down 156,596 students, according to a January report released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the statewide agency in charge of overseeing Texas education. The report summarized public school enrollment changes from October 2019 to October 2020, which found the youngest of Texas students represent the largest enrollment loss.
“While overall 3 percent fewer students are enrolled in public education in Texas, more than half of that reduction (54%) is represented by early education, pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten, which are optional enrollment grades,” the report said.
Early education and pre-k enrollment dropped by 22% each, according to the report.
That enrollment drop is significant considering the state agency provides funding to school districts based on a per-student allotment of $6,160 a year for basic instruction. That averages out to be approximately $32.94 per student per day for a school year with 187 days of instruction. The state provides additional funds for special services and programs utilized by certain student populations such as special education.
In the middle of an unruly pandemic, local school districts are left in limbo wondering what state funding will materialize in 2021.
The head of Texas education appears to be dragging his heals on a funding fix for school districts in decline. Education commissioner Mike Morath “said he would not make a decision before looking at enrollment data in February,” the Texas Tribune reported last week.
Local look
Killeen ISD has seen a 3.3% decrease in student enrollment with the largest decline coming from the elementary level. Mirroring statewide trends, elementary enrollment numbers declined by 1,626 students from 2019 to 2020, a total of 6.6% of the elementary student population. Middle school enrollment stayed stagnant with four students leaving between the same time period. At the high school level, Killeen ISD gained 108 students, an increase of 0.9%.
KISD Superintendent John Craft addressed a possible reason for the drop in pre-k attendance numbers at the Oct. 13 board meeting.
“Pre-K is not mandatory but it is an option for qualifying students,” Craft said at the time.
KISD accounted for the decline in attendance-based funding prior to adopting the current budget.
“Our fiscal year 2021 budget was planned using the ending student numbers for fiscal year 2020, so our projected attendance was flat,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald. “We budgeted $282.9 million in state revenue using a refined average daily attendance of 40,513.928 students.”
When asked if the district would be forced to make cuts if funding declines, Maya said “very strategic adjustments were made prior to the adoption of this year’s budget to include implementing hiring freezes since March 15th and increasing the student to teacher ratios from 23:1 to 26:1.”
Maya said the district is waiting to see what happens during this new legislative session.
“Killeen ISD will remain committed to the education of all students and will continue to be strategic in analyzing methods to reduce expenditures as necessary,” she said. “Much will heavily rely on the outcome of the 87th Legislative Session. We continue to discuss the educational challenges and financial implications associated with COVID-19 with our state representatives.”
In neighboring Copperas Cove ISD, student enrollment numbers are down but not entirely due to COVID-19, Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said.
“Some of the variance is due to the fact that we changed our pre-k programs,” Sledd said in an email to the Herald. “We are accepting only 4-year-olds in the 2020-2021 school year where in the 2019-2020 school year, we accepted 3- and 4-year-olds. So, the majority of the change in enrollment numbers is not due to the pandemic.”
Excluding the 3- and 4-year old data Sledd cited, CCISD still saw a 3.2% decline in student elementary enrollment, a drop of 119 students from 2019 to 2020.
At the junior high level, CCISD saw a 2% decline of 45 students. Copperas Cove High School gained two students in the same time period and Crossroads, the district’s alternative campus, added 38 students.
Currently, Sledd said, the CCISD student population is at 95.05% of its projected peak.
CCISD is expected to receive $57,187,191 from the state, according to the district’s chief financial officer June Crawford.
“CCISD has prepared a conservative budget that focuses on instruction and student needs in order to prepare students for success in their educational endeavors,” Crawford said.
CCISD superintendent Joe Burns said the district is prepared to handle whatever the state may throw at them.
“If state funding is significantly reduced, the legislature will have to consider a number of options for dealing with the reduction,” Burns said. “One option the legislature may choose to pursue is to reduce funding for education. Should this occur, the district has an established methodology wherein programs, personnel and processes are continually reviewed and adjustments are made during the budget development process. If reductions are needed, we seek to make those adjustments as early in the budgeting process as possible to avoid significant disruptions to educational programming and staffing. CCISD begins the budget development process in January and we diligently follow the legislature’s work to make sure we are incorporating the necessary changes in our process.”
Rick Beaule, president of the Killeen Educators Association, a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association which boasts 650 KISD members, said Texas education has been grossly underfunded for “decades” but even more glaringly so in the midst of a nationwide pandemic.
“TEA and Governor Abbott promised complete funding for PPE that never materialized beyond initial supplies for the start of the school year. The DeVos-led Education Department never helped with funding or leadership during this time. What it’s done is left public schools in Texas swinging in the wind, having to come up with policies to combat it and the funds to pay for it,” Beaule said Friday. “Given the case numbers in Killeen and across the state, that hands-off approach hasn’t worked. The Rainy Day fund was designed for moments like this, because it’s raining and raining hard.”
Beaule called on state representatives to step up and “fully fund” Texas schools.
“The legislature needs to do its job and make sure that public schools are fully funded- not with monies bled off for charter and private schools, not with strings attached- but fully funded,” he said. “That will go a long way towards giving districts like Killeen the best shot to serve its students, staff, and community, both in education and safety.”
