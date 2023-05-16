KISD board.jpg

Killeen School Independent School District Place 4 trustee Marvin Rainwater and Place 5 trustee Brett Williams take the oath of office for three-year terms. Board Clerk Brenda King read the oath of office at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

 By Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald Staff Writer

Votes were canvassed Tuesday by the Killeen Independent School District, verifying results from the May 6 election in which Marvin Rainwater narrowly defeated Henry Perry for the Place 4 seat.

Both Rainwater and board president Brett Williams, who ran unopposed, were sworn in for their new terms of office.

