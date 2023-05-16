Votes were canvassed Tuesday by the Killeen Independent School District, verifying results from the May 6 election in which Marvin Rainwater narrowly defeated Henry Perry for the Place 4 seat.
Both Rainwater and board president Brett Williams, who ran unopposed, were sworn in for their new terms of office.
Later in the meeting, the board voted 5-2 to keep Williams on as board president.
“It has been my pleasure to serve this board and this community,” Rainwater said after his swearing-in. “Many thanks to those who voted for me — some I know, some I don’t. I look forward to the work ahead focusing on raising our scores, supporting teachers and the challenges of discipline in our campuses. We have much to do and I look forward to the term ahead.”
Williams, who has served president of the board for the past year, said he is committed to meeting the big challenges facing the district ahead.
“I’m looking forward to working with the new superintendent,” Williams said. “We will work together to position our students for success with the best possible opportunities. This district did it for me, now we must do it for them.”
Following the swearing in by Board Clerk Brenda King, trustees moved into closed session to discuss the reorganization of officers for the new term.
Once out of closed session, Williams asked for motions from the floor. Trustee JoAnne Purser nominated Williams for board president, Cullen Mills for vice president and Rainwater for the office of secretary. The motion died for lack of a second.
Mintz then nominated Williams for president; Susan Jones for vice president and Rainwater for secretary. The motion was seconded by Jones. Trustees voted 5 to 2 to approve, with Purser and Brenda Adams voting not to approve.
Moving on, Williams began the process of committee appointments and asked Purser to serve on the School Counseling Advisory Committee, to which she agreed.
Williams appointed Adams to the School Health Advisory Council; Williams, Purser and Rainwater were appointed to serve on the School Safety and Security Committee and Mills, Adams and Mintz were appointed to the KISD Board Audit Committee.
Williams appointed Mintz to the KISD Education Foundation and requested to add an additional member. Following discussion on language of the Foundation charter, Williams recommended that Mills be added to serve, if possible.
Williams appointed himself to be the district’s delegate to the TASB annual convention with Mills selected as alternate.
Following these selections, trustees moved into regular business with a 23-item agenda.
