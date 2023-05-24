Killeen ISD board members have once again scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider action on the non-renewal of the professional term contract for former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.
Brown was placed on paid administrative leave in March following an alleged incident regarding a text conversation between her and her administrators which surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown appeared to use the term “thug ville” in relation to what appeared to be a school function.
“It’s thug ville over here,” Brown appeared to text other school administrators. The school district investigated and removed Brown as principal, but KISD has never publicly confirmed or denied that the texts were indeed sent by Brown.
Subsequently, board members met April 25 and voted 6-0 to approve the proposed nonrenewal of Brown’s contract. Board Member Susan Jones was not in attendance.
This Thursday’s meeting includes three items regarding the non-renewal of the professional term contract for Brown. The first indicates board members will consult with legal counsel. Then, move on to a hearing and deliberation on any action to be taken. The third item is listed as “Action on Proposed Nonrenewal of Professional Term Contract.”
The Herald reached out to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya for an explanation of these items.
“Once the Board votes to propose the nonrenewal of a contract, an employee can request a hearing (within 15 days) after receiving notice of the proposed nonrenewal,” Maya said. “The board will make a final decision on the proposed nonrenewal of the contract within 15 days following the conclusion of the hearing.”
As these items deal with personnel issues, it is expected that legal consultation and the hearing will happen in closed session.
Members of the public, however, will be allowed to speak during the open session at the beginning of the meeting.
Support for Brown
The embattled former principal has sparked a lot of social media buzz. In a post from a Facebook group titled “Empowered Voices of Killeen ISD,” a member posted notification about Thursday’s board meeting with an image showing support for Brown. A flashy yellow and black banner reads, “Speak up for what’s right” “Chaparral needs Brown!” and “Let the School Board know we want Mrs. Brown BACK.”
Numerous online comments followed the social media post, both for and against Brown.
Ann Wyche said: “Nope, we don’t need her...” and “I guess it’s 50/50 a lot of them want to leave because of her being gone,”
D.A. Lau had his own opinion.
“The school and district are better off without her... Our schools have no place for that type of behavior or representation. As an educator she knew that and she knew that both in and out of the classroom her attitude and actions are always on display,” Lau wrote.
“I think if there are people that support her, they should speak up ... everyone should be able to have their voice heard,” Tiffani Battle commented.
And then there were reactions from others on those comments:
“Teachers aren’t going to speak up. You know the consequences with the district,” Marelisa Del Pilar said.
In the April 25 school board meeting, there were 11 speakers in the public forum portion of the meeting who signed up to speak for three minutes each. Most of them were co-workers of Brown’s, some were former co-workers. The Herald ran a story in print and online about the meeting. Reaction to the story from readers was swift.
On the comments under the article on kdhnews.com, Lapayasa wrote: “Absolutely the worst decision the school board could have made. This shows just how little the school will do to support their teachers.”
Another reader, Hacksaw, wrote: “KISD effectively terminates a Principal because she engaged in Constitutionally protected activity exercising her First Amendment Rights! What a great message for the school board to send.”
Jennifer Jeyy wrote: “As a leader it was her responsibility and duty to set the standard. Her action wasn’t it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.