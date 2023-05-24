Principal 2.jpg

Former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown. 

 File photo

Killeen ISD board members have once again scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider action on the non-renewal of the professional term contract for former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.

Brown was placed on paid administrative leave in March following an alleged incident regarding a text conversation between her and her administrators which surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown appeared to use the term “thug ville” in relation to what appeared to be a school function.

Gina Brown Screenshot.jpg

This image appeard on a Facebook page entitled, Empowered Voices of KISD recently, sparking several comments about the district board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

