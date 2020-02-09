When her otherwise bubbly, talkative and outgoing sixth-grader came through the door sullen and silent, Copperas Cove mother Charity Ceballos instantly knew something wasn’t right.
“I could tell she was trying to be strong, and not let it get to her,” Ceballos said of her daughter. “But it was getting to her.”
That morning in P.E., a boy walked up and sniffed Zoe Ceballos’ arm—then pulled away in disgust.
“You smell like diabetes,” he exclaimed.
Ceballos said she was livid as she listened to her daughter recount the details of her day.
“I know she’s repeating it to herself and I know that her self-esteem is starting to drop,” Ceballos said. “She is listening to the negative voices, and I have to talk her out of it.”
Ceballos reached out to the principal who she said both addressed the issue with the boy and called his parents. But unfortunately for Zoe and many other children across America, this sort of experience is not an anomaly, but the norm.
When a student is perceived as weak or different and targeted by their peers at school, it can affect their mental and emotional wellbeing, and hinder their education process, according to the Stop Bully Now Foundation’s website.
Killeen resident Gwen Canfield said her 15-year-old daughter has experienced bullying since the third day of her sixth-grade year at Rancier Middle School.
She said the same child that bullied her daughter through the years, starting in sixth grade, continues to pester her in the ninth grade at Shoemaker High School.
The bullying has caused her daughter’s grades to drop, Canfield said. “When it is not going on, she is doing great.”
DEFINING
Society often dismisses bullying among children as a normal part of growing up, the Stop Bullying Now website said, but it also listed several long-term affects on children including causing them to feel tense and afraid in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment.
“Bullying is now a serious epidemic” and a huge concern for parents, said Lowell Levine, founder and CEO of the Stop Bullying Now Foundation.
Of the reported 60 million children actively attending kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States, a third of them report being bullied each year, according to statistics shared by Levine.
Bullying is defined as a single significant act or pattern of acts by one or more students directed at another student that exploits an imbalance of power, according to a document published to the Texas Association of School Boards website in October.
The document further states bullying includes written, verbal or physical expression that causes physical harm, damage to a student’s property, or placing a student in reasonable fear of harm to their person or their belongings.
Additionally, the association’s definition includes actions sufficiently severe, persistent or pervasive enough that the action or threat creates an intimidating, threatening or abusive educational environment for a student: materially and substantially disrupting the educational process or orderly operation of the school. It further specifies that cyber bullying falls under this umbrella.
REPORTING
“Students of all ages who feel that they are being bullied should immediately tell their teacher, counselor, assistant principal or principal,” said Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for Copperas Cove Independent School District “If the student or parent wishes to report anonymously that bullying is occurring, they can do so on the CCISD website at www.ccisd.com.”
The red anti-bullying symbol leads to a website to anonymously report incidents, she said.
“We make it as easy as possible for parents and students to report if they are feeling bullied,” Sledd said.
In compliance with the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, district spokeswoman Tiana Maya said Killeen ISD declines to comment on situations pertaining to specific students.
However, KISD encourages any parent or student experiencing bullying to submit a report through an online system created last year to allow for a safe and efficient way to inform administration of an issue, she said.
Reports of such behavior can be submitted to the KISD’s online “bully reporter” at https://bit.ly/38brevx. Those reports are investigated within 48 hours, Maya said.
“We would also encourage a parent to call the campus the next day to speak to a campus administrator,” Maya said. “If the allegations involve a potential threat or harmful behavior, they should call 9-1-1, KISD police, and send an email to the campus, and submit a tip on the bully reporter.”
But in Canfield’s case, her complaints of bullying seem to make no headway in improving her daughter’s situation.
“I have filed 26 bullying reports,” Canfield said. “The principal has done nothing about it. And the bad part is, (the staff at Shoemaker High) were the exact same staff from Rancier — they have been around for it all from the start.”
Canfield said she lost her last job because of how frequently she had to go to the school to address the bullying her daughter faced.
“I have begged and prayed for some help and safety for my child,” Canfield said. “I can’t work or do anything due to having to constantly run to the school.”
Canfield said she believes there should be consequences for bullying that are enforced at the first offense; not years later, or when the victim has caused self-harm.
“If a child is being bullied and the parents cannot get any positive results from the school, they must call my foundation for immediate help before it is too late,” Levine said.
The Stop Bullying Now Foundation can be reached at 561-374-0673.
HOW IT BEGAN
Ceballos said her daughter first began experiencing bullying when she was in the third grade at Williams Ledger Elementary school in Copperas Cove.
One girl would confront Zoe regularly in the restroom and tell her she was fat, Ceballos said. On one occasion, she attempted to escalate continuous insults and jeers to an argument, she said.
“Zoe followed my instructions and didn’t respond or react,” Ceballos said. “She finished washing her hands and went straight to the teacher and asked for help.”
Not engaging with a bully, but instead de-escalating and reporting to a school administrator is the best way to handle the situation, Levine said.
Bullying is not always limited to treatment by other students; sometimes the demeaning behavior comes from teachers as well, Ceballos said. While she was still in elementary school, her mother recalled Zoe telling her a boy threatened to kill her.
“She asked another teacher monitoring the playground for help,” Ceballos said. “The monitor told her teacher what happened and her own teacher told this monitor, in front of Zoe, in front of other teachers and students, that, ‘You know Zoe is liar. You can’t trust everything she says. I don’t believe her.’”
When she attempted to follow up with the teacher, Ceballos said the teacher blew her off and told her not to contact her anymore but rather to contact the principal if she had issues. Ceballos did take up her complaint with the principal of the school.
“I addressed what my daughter said happened, addressed her teacher’s poor behavior and lack of concern for my child’s safety,” Ceballos said. “The principal investigated and found out that not only was Zoe telling the truth, the bully owned up to what he said, and she helped resolve the issue.”
Zoe was switched to a different teacher for the rest of the year, and Ceballos said the principal helped implement safety protocol for all of the students in the school when facing verbal threats.
PARENTS’ RESPONSIBILITY
If a child communicates with their parent that they are being bullied by other students, that parent should notify the principal, vice principal and guidance counselor both in writing and by telephone, Levine said.
“The responsibility is on the parents to notify the school as soon as possible,” Levine said. “It’s the responsibility of the school administrators to take immediate action by communicating with both the bullies and their parents and the child being bullied and their parents.”
In addition to looking out for their child’s safety and wellbeing, Maya encourages parents to discuss bullying with their children and educate them on appropriate behavior.
“It is vital for parents to be engaged in daily conversations with their child,” Maya said. “If that means looking at their cell phones, then look at their cell phones. The district will do everything we can to protect our children as the safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority.”
SCHOOLS’ RESPONSIBILITY
Sledd outlined some of the specific measures CCISD has taken to combat bullying across their campuses.
Buddy benches are designated areas elementary students can go if they need a friend or someone to talk to, Sledd said. Administration also proactively educates children on what bullying is, how not to be a bully and what to do if a student feels bullied, she said.
“CCISD has partnered with Copperas Cove H-E-B and incorporated the ‘Be a Buddy, Not a Bully,’ in our elementary schools,” Sledd said. “Most importantly, CCSID has established Student-2-Student programs in all elementary, junior high and high schools that connect new students in the school immediately with a group of children to eat lunch with, spend time with at recess or on school breaks between classes.
In addition to combating feelings of isolation and replacing them with support systems, Sledd said the groups build self-confidence as students meet new people and communicate with one another.
“Parents should also enroll their children in after-school clubs, sports and other school activities,” Sledd said. “This helps them have even more friends and students they know.”
In addition to addressing reports as they surface, Maya said KISD is also taking preventative measures to promote an anti-bullying environment.
“The district is taking a proactive approach by focusing on the mental wellness and behavioral health of our students to minimize risks associated with bullying,” Maya said. “Currently counselors have a curriculum that teaches ways to combat bullying in elementary schools.”
She also cited more than 90 programs across the district that foster a safe environment to minimize bullying.
THE EFFECTS OF BULLYING
Bullying can contribute to violent responses by the victims or cause them to contemplate suicide, the Stop Bullying Now Foundation’s website said.
Annual reports show 7,000 children die in America from issues related to bullying, according to the foundation’s website.
Two-thirds of students targeted by bullies become bullies themselves, according to research by the foundation.
“(Bullies) like to dominate weaker children,” Levine said. “Bullies need mentors to help them.”
Long-term affects of bullying show students who are bullied are six times more likely to be incarcerated by the age of 24 and five times more likely to have a serious criminal record as adults, the foundation’s website said.
Even if they don’t turn to criminal behavior, the foundation said bullying can continue into the workplace setting as adults, according to the foundation’s studies. Additionally, their studies showed about 80 percent of bullies suffer from serious mental health issues and have no access to help.
In spite of her attention to the issue, bullying against her daughter increased in frequency and intensity in the fifth grade, Ceballos said.
“The more I became involved in trying to protect my child and pushing to achieve resolution, I realized these bullies were giving her a hard time because she had so many friends and she was a shining star in school,” Ceballos said. “They were very insecure and taking it out on her.”
One girl, who Ceballos said she believes was jealous of her daughter’s friendships, would lie to the other girls at school.
“She would tell them that Zoe was talking bad about them and their families, so Zoe wouldn’t have friends anymore,” Ceballos said. “This girl was actively trying to replace Zoe in her friend groups.”
Ceballos noted a major drop in Zoe’s grades by the third month of sixth grade at S.C. Lee Middle School in Cove.
“She lost motivation to stay on task,” Ceballos said. “She began to lie about having homework or doing her homework. She would skip tutoring sessions.”
After her parents intentionally dropped her off early at school for academic help, Zoe would skip out entirely, her mother said.
“She quit caring for awhile,” Ceballos recalled. “It was so hard for her to focus in class because more often the smart remarks from bullies would happen in class or in transitional periods.”
When Zoe told a classmate she does gymnastics after school, three other children laughed and jeered at her in front of the rest of the class — skeptical that someone with her physique participated in the sport, Ceballos said.
“Most of the time she was bullied about her weight or appearance,” Ceballos said.
One boy kept cracking jokes and making faces at her when she would have to give class presentations, she said.
The ongoing stress and trauma of being bullied has affected Zoe’s self-esteem.
The bubbly girl who enjoys anime, reading, writing short stories, fashion and singing now struggles with poor body image, loneliness, depression and isolation, her mother said.
“They made her feel so unworthy, so unwanted, so unloved,” Ceballos said. “We went through our own personal family struggles at home, the bullying on top of this all, pushed her and us over the edge.”
The emotional pain drove Zoe to cutting herself, Ceballos said.
“People who cut do so because they can’t control what’s happening to them in their environment,” Ceballos said. “They feel out of control. Cutting gives the illusion that they have control.”
SOLUTIONS FALL SHORT
Ceballos said she did all she could to work with the CCISD to address the escalating situation.
“When your baby hurts, you hurt,” Ceballos said. “I would schedule meetings with the principals, teachers and school counselors to address the situation at hand. The bullying and academic struggles are more likely to be addressed and taken seriously when parents get involved and physically show up to the school.”
In addition to chaperoning school events and visiting her daughter in class or at lunch, Ceballos said she met with the school administration up to three times a month.
CCISD takes allegations of bullying seriously, Sledd said, and investigates every allegation of bullying.
“Based on the findings additional action is taken, if required based on the CCISD Student Code of Conduct,” Sledd said. “Parents involved in a bullying allegation receive in writing the findings of the investigation.”
In the four years Zoe struggled with bullying at CCISD schools, although teachers and principals would address the issues as they arose, Ceballos said she was never given anything in writing. She continued to take her own notes about each incident and provide support to Zoe at school, she said.
“I got to know her circle of friends. I got to know her teachers,” Ceballos said. “I went as far as scolding and correcting a bully myself on the campus lawn at 7 a.m. because he started in on my daughter and her best friend.”
As Ceballos witnessed the boy taking her daughter’s personal belongings and throwing them around and damaging them, she said she had enough.
“I marched onto that lawn in my pajamas and set him straight,” Ceballos said. “Once I made my presence known at that school and showed them I wasn’t going away until something changed, the bullying started decreasing, attitudes started changing and help came.”
Ceballos said parents should always be respectful when talking to school administration, but don’t be afraid to speak up — and document every incident yourself.
“The one with the most documentation wins the fight,” Ceballos said. “And persistence is key.”
LOOKING AHEAD
John and Charity Ceballos have sought counseling for Zoe to address past hurts, and she is no longer considered a risk for self-harming, her mother said.
Additionally, the Ceballos family decided to make some changes to their educational plan for Zoe, who is now doing her seventh grade year through online courses offered through Connections Academy.
“We chose to give Connections Academy a try because I saw how broken the American public school system is,” Ceballos said. “The system doesn’t set our children and teachers up for success. The school system often becomes just a daycare for the majority of the days our kids are in school.”
While many teachers are passionate about teaching and attentive to the needs of their students, Ceballos said she noticed many become apathetic or stay in a constant state of frustration in their jobs.
“The school policies and rules benefit the state more than students and teachers,” Ceballos said. “We want to give our daughter a better chance at life and education. We also believe Zoe has a right to pursue education without being harassed and bullied.”
Zoe’s stress has decreased doing Connections Academy from home, her mother said.
There is a learning curve transitioning to online classes, but Ceballos is hopeful for continued progress for her daughter.
“Zoe seems to be learning and absorbing knowledge and information she learns in online school,” Ceballos said. “She gets excited for the live lessons. She shares fun facts with me that she learns in science and history classes. Her grades fluctuate from time to time, however, we have had a few periods in the semester where she has had straight A’s and B’s.”
Ceballos said she knows the job of teachers and administrators is not easy.
“We are on your side, too,” Ceballos said. “There are parents who do care about you just as much as we care for our children. You are being prayed for continually.”
But she also pleads with teachers and administrators not to turn a blind eye to children suffering because of bullying or academic obstacles.
“Please reach out to parents and community to volunteer and assist in helping to bring order to the classroom setting when kids are not complying with morals and policies,” Ceballos said. “Please don’t give up on your job and our children.”
