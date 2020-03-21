FORT HOOD — It’s been a difficult fight these past three months, but an Audie Murphy Middle School eighth-grader received an extra dose of much-needed strength and support earlier this month as she continues a battle against leukemia.
Parents Jose and Marcela Alvarado, already thrilled at the support they have received from the school arrived for the lunch period at the campus on Fort Hood for a planned surprise, but they brought the biggest surprise of all.
Eighth-grader Fernanda Alvarado, wearing protective mask, surprised the school’s administration, embracing Principal Mike Quinn and other staff members earlier this month before the school went on spring break. Next, she hid behind the cafeteria curtain and at the appointed time surprised her classmates with her presence.
On stage with her parents and her coach, Penny Reese, the eighth-grader became emotional at the sight of her peers and staff members dressed in orange in support.
She was also thrilled to be back at school for the first time since she became ill in early December, leading to diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.
Marcela Alvarado praised the school’s continuous support. She said friends and staff members have visited in the hospital and sent cards and letters, all of which makes a difference.
“It means a lot,” the grateful mother said. “We knew we couldn’t do it alone. It’s important for people in your life to be there for you.”
The family didn’t expect Fernanda to make the trip to the school the day before spring break in Killeen ISD, but she felt good and her blood count was high, her mother said. “She really wanted to come.”
An Audie Murphy Middle School student since sixth grade, Fernanda plays volleyball and basketball and is in the school band. “She has lots of friends,” her mother said. “She really misses school.”
“A lot of friends have stayed in touch,” the eighth-grader said. “The band called me during class one day. That was fun.”
Staff and students wore orange and presented the family with an orange spirit stick. They also signed a large orange banner and gave it to her.
The greatest gift, though, would be a positive bone marrow match.
Those interested may visit bethematch.org to register and to receive a free cheek swab kit. Donors must be age 18 to 44.
The family is also urging supporters to donate blood.
“We know everyone is still thinking about her,” Marcela Alvarado said. “It makes a big difference.”
