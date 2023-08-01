COPPERAS COVE — Incoming Copperas Cove High School freshman Robert Glass said he is excited and also a little nervous about starting 9th grade this year, but his mother may be having a tougher time of it than her son.
“Whew, it’s hard,” said Janet Schmitt. “He’s the last of seven, so this is a big thing for us. It’s already starting the empty nest syndrome for me. Thinking about him going to high school (and) driving soon. It’s a big deal.”
Robert was among hundreds of area youngsters attending this year’s Dawghouse Welcome freshman orientation. Cove High principal Jimmy Shuck said freshmen enrollment stands at between 620 and 650, which is right around each school year’s average number. Overall, high school enrollment is expected at around 2,350 students.
“Last year, we were closer to the 650 mark (for freshmen),” Shuck said at the Monday event. “This year, we might be at 630 but we have already registered about 20 new freshmen students, so we’re thinking we’re going to be around that 650 mark again.”
Shuck welcomed the Class of 2027 students during a program that began in the high school cafeteria and included tours of the school campus and visits with representatives from 30 different extracurricular clubs and organizations set up in one of the gymnasiums. Freshmen principal Amber Loubiere followed Shuck’s remarks with a presentation on things like class schedules, lunch periods, dress code, ID cards, attendance, tardy and disciplinary policies and consequences.
Moving from junior high or middle school to a high school can be intimidating, Shuck said, and the orientation process is important for helping get the year off to a positive start.
“Anytime you’re coming to a new campus, it’s always nice to be able to get the lay of the land,” Shuck said. “The high school campus is over a million square feet, so we want to get them familiar with, hey, this is where most of your core classes are going to be. This is where you go for choir or band or art. We want to get them familiar with the cafeteria and how to get there.
“At both the junior highs, you get right around a thousand kids, and now you double that. That’s a pretty big jump. I was principal at Clements/Parsons (Elementary) and we had 850 kids. So when you go to the junior high where there’s a thousand, it’s really not that much difference.
“The biggest change is the transitions (between classes) and having to cover a much greater distance than you do in junior high. Usually the first three days of school, we don’t start counting tardies, so that gives them time to learn their schedules. Any time we get a new student in, they get a couple days to acclimate, as well.
“This is about getting some of the basic rules, and also a chance for them to see what clubs and organizations there are for them to be able to participate in. We want them to be involved and a lot of times, you only think about band, cheer, and athletics, but there are plenty of other clubs and programs to be involved in.”
Tyrone Moore was on hand with his son, Kyle, an S.C. Lee Junior High graduate who tried out for the high school tennis team and made varsity as an incoming freshman.
“I think it’s awesome,” dad said. “He’s on the varsity tennis team, so it’s really exciting.”
Kyle admitted to being “a little nervous,” but one thing he is definitely ready for is tennis season.
“I’m not used to the whole big building. Finding classes and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m surprised I made varsity. I thought I’d be on junior varsity. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Bradley Jett said thinking about his kids, Austin and Jace Easter, heading to high school is a little bittersweet for him. He is proud but also a little wistful, thinking about how quickly time passes.
“They’re making me feel old,” Jett said. “I’m sure they’ll excel at whatever they want to do in the future, so I’m more excited for them than I think they are.”
Austin said his new school “doesn’t seem all that bad” and he is looking forward mostly to playing sports.
“I’m going to do my best,” he said. “I’m going to be in athletics. Track and cross country, and I’m going to try out for football. I’m also going to be in band and in marching.”
Jace said she is nervous about “a lot of things.”
“New people (and) how big the school is,” she said.
Meanwhile, although his mother is having mixed feelings about seeing her baby growing up too fast, Robert Glass said he is looking forward to the new school year.
“It’s a little intimidating, but it’s fine. I’m excited,” he said. “I’m kind of a nervous person, anyway, so I’m used to being under pressure. I’m really excited about driving and about the after-school clubs. I’m a theater kid, so I’m going to be joining the thespian club and the improv team.”
The first day of school for students in Cove is Wednesday, Aug. 16.
