Student volunteers help incoming freshmen find their way during 2023-24 orientation at Cove High School

 John Clark | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Incoming Copperas Cove High School freshman Robert Glass said he is excited and also a little nervous about starting 9th grade this year, but his mother may be having a tougher time of it than her son.

“Whew, it’s hard,” said Janet Schmitt. “He’s the last of seven, so this is a big thing for us. It’s already starting the empty nest syndrome for me. Thinking about him going to high school (and) driving soon. It’s a big deal.”

