Schools are back in session Wednesday with a regular school schedule for students.
Most have had nearly three weeks out of the classroom amid several holiday celebrations. According to calendars for Killeen and Copperas Cove public school districts, the last time students were in class was Dec. 16.
The next school holiday is almost two weeks away.
On Monday, Jan. 16, both districts will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Monday, Feb. 20, which is Presidents Day, schools will close unless the day is needed to make up for a bad weather day.
From there, spring break in both districts will be observed March 13 - 17 with an early release the Friday before.
On April 10 schools will also close, unless the day is needed to make up for a bad weather day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.