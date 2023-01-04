Schools are back in session Wednesday with a regular school schedule for students.

Most have had nearly three weeks out of the classroom amid several holiday celebrations. According to calendars for Killeen and Copperas Cove public school districts, the last time students were in class was Dec. 16.

